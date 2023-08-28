David Reinbacher: Canadiens’ Top Prospect (Video)

In a recent panel discussion, The Hockey Writers’ Prospect Panel, including Logan Horn, Matthew Zator, and Peter Baracchini, gathered to talk about the Montreal Canadiens’ prospect pool. Among the promising talent coming through the organization, one prospect stood out as the Canadiens’ centrepiece of their ongoing rebuild: David Reinbacher.

Who Is David Reinbacher?

Reinbacher was born on October 25, 2004, in Hohenems, Austria. Although he’s only 18, the right-shot defenseman stands at an impressive 6-feet-2 and weighs 185 pounds.

In the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Reinbacher was selected by the Canadiens fifth overall in the first round. For the past two seasons, he’s honed his skills with Kloten HC in the Swiss league. In 2021-22, he played 27 games, scoring a goal and 10 assists (for 11 points).

Last season, he continued to make strides. In the 46 games he played, he scored three goals and 19 assists (for 22 points). During last year’s playoffs, Reinbacher played three games, scoring a goal and an assist. He also represented Austria in international play with the U-20 National Team during the 2022-23 season.

Reinbacher Has Strong Attributes

The THW panel agreed that Reinbacher deserves the attention that he’s been receiving and unanimously agreed that he will be a critical part of the Canadiens’ rebuilding puzzle. In their conversation, they landed on three things that made him such a strong young blueliner: experience, adaptability, and versatility.

David Reinbacher, Tom Willander, Tanner Molendyk (The Hockey Writers)

Two key factors contributing to Reinbacher’s strong play are his wealth of experience and impressive adaptability. He has excelled at every level where he has played, from the top Swiss league to international competition at the World Junior Championship. Reinbacher’s ability to quickly adjust to different levels of competition has not gone unnoticed.

While the Canadiens don’t know what his offensive ceiling will be, Reinbacher’s two-way game is undeniable. His mobility and transition skills seem destined to make him a valuable addition to the Canadiens’ defensive unit. He’s also a right-shot defenseman, which adds balance to a team dominated by left-handers. This diversity bodes well for the Canadiens’ future on defence.

Reinbacher Was a Bold Draft Choice for the Canadiens

The decision to draft Reinbacher was met with some confusion and criticism. There just seemed to be so many talented forwards available. However, the THW panel of experts noted that Reinbacher’s potential was too great to ignore; they even mentioned that he could have been a top-five pick.

The Canadiens took a big swing for the fences with Reinbacher, but it appears to be paying off. Over time, his stock has risen steadily. He’s a tall defenseman with exceptional skating and great defensive acumen and already has most of the attributes that NHL teams covet.

David Reinbacher, Team Austria (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Even as a teenager, Reinbacher has shown the ability to hold his own at the professional level, which has helped underscore his potential to become a key player for the Canadiens.

The Bottom Line

Promising young defensemen are hot commodities, and the Canadiens have found one of the best young blueliners around. According to the panel, Reinbacher has emerged as the Canadiens’ key prospect.

His experience, adaptability, and two-way skills make him a key asset for the team’s rebuild, and fans should look forward to Reinbacher’s trajectory. He might soon join other young Canadiens in the team’s quest for a Stanley Cup – both Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are still under 25 years of age.

A good Canadiens team could be on the way.