3 Canucks Under the Microscope For 2023-24

The Vancouver Canucks are entering the 2023-24 season with a lot of fresh faces on the roster. Teddy Blueger, Carson Soucy, Ian Cole, Matt Irwin, and Pius Suter are some new names debuting in a Canucks uniform this season. Although its faces fans are familiar with that will fall under the microscope. While an argument could be made for any player, these three, for all different reasons, may get a closer look from fans.

J.T. Miller

J.T. Miller currently has the highest cap hit on the Canucks. Carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $8 million through the 2029-30 season, fans and management expect him to be an impact player for years. To his credit, he has been what the Canucks have needed so far. Despite scoring 17 fewer points last season than during his 99-point 2021-22 campaign, he still matched his career-high in goals (32) and had 50 assists for 82 points in 81 games last season. He also won 55 percent of his faceoffs and posted career-highs in hits (200), takeaways (58) and primary assists (37). Last season, he proved he is worth his contract, despite the dip in overall points, but it’s this season and further into the future where people will pay close attention to his play.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Miller’s contract consistently comes up in discussions between Canucks fans. The forward will be 37 years old once the contract expires. With the high cap hit, he will naturally have high expectations placed on him entering this season. He is one of the team’s leaders, a consistent point-per-game player, highly paid, and a divisive figure among fans. He will always be under the microscope while playing for the Canucks, whether it’s fair or not.

Andrei Kuzmenko

Following Andrei Kuzmenko’s standout debut season in the NHL, fans may question whether he can replicate his success again this upcoming season. The 27-year-old scored 39 goals and added 35 apples for 74 points in 81 games. He led the team in Corsi For with 60%, on-ice expected goals percentage with 59.6%, and had the fewest on-ice shot attempts against per 60 minutes with 43.42. His advanced analytics were superb, showing surprisingly great defensive results.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Russian star immediately clicked with Elias Pettersson, often playing on the same line throughout the 2022-23 season. The dynamic duo was a bright spot on the otherwise bleak Canucks season. Entering the 2023-24 season, there will be expectations for the forward to produce at a similar rate to what he has shown in the past.

Kuzmenko is in the spotlight for good reason. Expecting a 27-year-old in the middle of his prime to increase his production drastically is overly optimistic. Although, hoping for him to stay par for the course over the next two seasons is reasonable to ask for. Likely being the Robin to Pettersson’s Batman, Kuzmenko will need to be a near-point-per-game, 30-plus goal player to avoid mass criticism from fans this season. While the bar may be a bit high, he’s the one who set it with his fantastic rookie season.

Vasily Podkolzin

The 10th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft took a major step back during the 2022-23 season. After tallying 26 points (14-12-26) with good underlying numbers in the 2021-22 NHL season, Vasily Podkolzin failed to stay on the Canucks roster last season. He scored four goals and three assists in 39 games while also spending time in the American Hockey League (AHL). He had 18 points (7-11-18) in 28 games with the Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver’s AHL affiliate. His stint in the AHL helped him become a better forechecker, but his offence is still an obvious weakness in his game.

Vasily Podkolzin, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now four years removed from being selected in the top-ten in the NHL Draft, Podkolzin will have plenty of eyes on him for the 2023-24 season. The Canucks need to see progression from him beyond his emergence as a decent checking forward. Podkolzin is a useful bottom-six player, but the lack of offensive production in the NHL up to this point in his career is worrying. Fans may become impatient with his development if he has another shaky offensive season, making him a clear candidate to be under the microscope.

Many other players could be under the microscope this upcoming season for the Canucks. Miller, Kuzmenko, and Podkolzin each represent a different lens on how fans view players. Miller, one of the team leaders, must continue his point-per-game pace and elite level while being a contributing voice in the locker room. Kuzmenko, now entering his second season, will be asked to try and replicate his fantastic debut, while Podkolzin, a former top-ten selection, needs to find his footing in the NHL. As the 2023-24 season approaches, these three names may circulate media circles more often than other Canucks players, but only time will tell.

