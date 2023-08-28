3 Coyotes Prospects to Keep an Eye on in 2023-24

Throughout the past couple of drafts, Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has added plenty of talent across all positions. With Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley looking like they’ll play in the NHL this season, the Coyotes are pivoting to a new group of prospects. It’s been easy for Armstrong to add skilled players due to the sheer amount of draft picks they’ve piled up, but that doesn’t mean every player will be a hit. With that said, here are three prospects to keep an eye on in 2023-24.

Dmitri Simashev

The first prospect is none other than 2023 first-round pick Dmitri Simashev. The scouting department had a chance to add impactful players with their two first-round selections at the 2023 Draft, and it seems as if Simashev will become just that. At the time, he was regarded as a reach by the Coyotes, especially at sixth overall, but there’s much more to the selection than one might think. The 18-year-old took his talents to the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), where he recorded zero points in 18 games. The stats don’t pop out like others, but he plays a game similar to that of Alex Pietrangelo, a player whom Armstrong was very familiar with back in his days with the St. Louis Blues.

IT’S OFFICIAL! Dmitri Simashev is the next Coyote. Welcome to the desert, Dmitri! 🏜️ pic.twitter.com/QPM6RNA70X — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 29, 2023

“Simashev is a physically dominant defenseman,” Armstrong said. “We call him the unicorn of the draft. They’re hard to find, guys that can move and skate like that for a big man.” The team seemingly got their guy in Simashev, but what are some realistic expectations in 2023-24? For starters, his offense could use a boost. He already has a very well-rounded defensive game, largely thanks to his 6-foot-4 frame, but putting more points on the board could go a long way.

However, putting up points as a defenseman can be tricky in arguably the second-best league with the KHL. However, his team, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, has also been known to house some premier NHL talent in the past. Simashev still has two years left on his KHL contract, so seeing substantial strides for the 2023 first-rounder will be vital to the Coyotes’ future success. His season in the KHL kicks off on Sept. 1.

“In the KHL, it’s a more defensive, physical game,” Simashev said. “I am a young player and it was my first season on the KHL team. In the MHL, I’m more free, I’m offensive.” Seeing more of an offensive output in 2023-24 will be key for Simashev’s success.

Daniil But

While Simashev will eventually play an integral role with the Coyotes down the road, teammate Daniil But has just as much potential or more. Many thought this was a reach, as some analysts even predicted But to fall to the second round. Armstrong and company didn’t see that; they took him 12th overall, and there’s plenty to like about him as a prospect. During his 2022-23 campaign, he recorded two goals in 15 games in the KHL, though he shined in the MHL (Russia’s top junior league), having 26 points in 26 games. He also tallied nine playoff points in seven games.

“I think that part of him is still going to adapt. At the end of the day, as much as he likes to score goals and likes to shoot the puck, he can make plays, especially on the power play, especially in tight areas,” Associate Director of Amateur Scouting Ryan Jankowski said. “As he grows into his body as he develops his skating, as he gets stronger and all these key attributes, we feel that there’s a high limit for him.”

Similar to Simashev, But has a contract in the KHL for two more seasons, which will help him develop into the player the Coyotes need. What should fans expect for the 18-year-old going into 2023-24? A crucial part of his game that must be developed is his skating. This upcoming season should provide him with plenty of time to work on it, among other areas. Nonetheless, he could take a massive stride in 2023-24 and quiet all the analysts who thought he was a reach at the draft.

Conor Geekie

Just like But and Simashev, Conor Geekie was one of the Coyotes’ many first-round picks in the last three years. It seems almost traditional now for Armstrong and the scouting department to draft based on size; Geekie is no different, standing in at 6-foot-4. During this past season, he spent the year with the Winnipeg ICE (now Wenatchee Wild), where he registered 35 goals and 77 points in 66 games. By looking at the stats, he was a point per game, but as a first-round pick, expectations rose, so many consider this an average season.

Conor Geekie, Winnipeg ICE (Image courtesy of the Winnipeg ICE)

“If you saw him on his good nights, you had him in the top five,” Armstrong said of Geekie. “He had some dominant performances with his size and ability and just his energy and how hard he works. For a big guy, there’s a little bit of inconsistency where he’s got to work on that. I think that’s a maturing process where he can be good like that every single night, but he has what we love. He’s got the size and he plays physical, and he’s got the skill. For us, he’s got a chance to be a second-line center.”

Coming into 2023-24, there are high expectations for the Manitoba native. A lot of work will need to be put forth towards his skating, which took a big leap last year, but to play in the NHL, he must be an excellent skater to succeed. He will look to crack the opening night roster for the Coyotes, but while it would be a sight to see Cooley, Guenther, and Geekie playing together, it’s likely he won’t. Geekie will more than likely be playing with the Wild this upcoming season with more than enough talent surrounding him. Guys like Zach Benson, Matthew Savoie, and Carson Lambos are expected to be there as well.

Coyotes Have Plenty Of Intriguing Prospects

While these three prospects currently headline the next wave of Coyotes talent, there are other players who could have a big 2023-24 season. Some honorable mentions are Maveric Lamoureux, Josh Doan, Arytom Duda, Michael Hrabal, and Samuel Lipkin. These players may be flying under the radar compared to the others, but that shouldn’t discredit what they could become in the NHL. Altogether, the Coyotes have one of the best prospect pools in the NHL; with depth in all positions, the future of hockey in the desert couldn’t be brighter.