Maveric Lamoureux – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Maveric Lamoureux

2021-22 Team: Drummondville Voltigeurs

Date of Birth: January 13, 2004

Place of Birth: Hawkesbury, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-7 Wt: 196 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2022 first-year eligible

Rankings

If you’re a fan of oversized defensemen who can skate well, you’re going to love what Maverick Lamoureux brings to the table. Standing at 6-foot-7 and inching closer to the 200-pound mark, he draws comparable to Zdeno Chara, and he certainly has the imposing stature to show for it. His first season got off to a rocky start, as his offensive game didn’t pick up much, but defensively he made up for it. This season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), he’s accumulated 13 points in 35 games on a Drummondville Voltigeurs team that is fourth in the Western Conference but producing the third-worst offense.

As it goes for any player of his size, Lamoureux has excellent reach when it comes to checking players with his stick. His spread covers a large portion of the ice, reducing opposing players’ chances and forcing them to the outside open entry. He also possesses surprisingly good skating for someone that large, as his first step and top speed have taken scouts by surprise. He doesn’t shy away from breaking out of his own zone either, as he likes to carry the puck and find teammates for potential breaks. While he isn’t the most accurate at long-ranged passes, his short-passing game is one many have taken a liking to and see promise in him as a long-term project.

He has the ability to control a game in the defensive zone with his imposing physicality and prowess in corner battles. He often ops to check the players in corners using his massive size, while utilizing his stick-checking game to scoop pucks out and infuriate the opposition. Offensively, he leaves a lot to be desired as he mainly plays with a passive approach to carrying the play while in the offensive zone, but there have been glimpses into his intelligence with getting low shots on net to create rebounds in the high-danger areas, creating chaos in the process.

Maveric Lamoureux, Drummondville Voltigeurs (Ghyslain Bergeron | Voltigeurs Drummondville)

Where his game falters is the inconsistencies in his strengths. For example, his ability to cover large amounts of the ice with his reach would be more impactful if he focused on improving his gap control. Lamoureux often tends to back up too far, leaving room for the opposition to start up their rush play and pass the puck off to an open area. The inconsistencies also factor into his physical game, as he sometimes backs away from battles or takes a more passive approach when digging for pucks.

His breakout could use some work too, as his long-range passes are often inaccurate and are prone to being picked off and turned over. His flaws don’t depict any major weakness in his overall game but instead multiple areas for improvement if he wants to take the next step forward. While his skating is good, his pivoting, edgework, and balance can all use upgrades, and it would make a difference in the way scouts view him. Consider him a long-term project that will take multiple years to grow and develop, but under the right guidance, he can make an impact in the NHL someday.

Maveric Lamoureux – NHL Draft Projection

While he’s projected to be a late first-round selection, several scouts have him listed as a potential mid-second-round pick, and even closer to the end of that round. His mix of size, good skating, and a good first pass put him in a good position to be a pick in the 20s, but there are plenty of aspects to his game that need improvement. If he falls outside of the first round, the team that takes him later will be ecstatic to take him on as a project.

Quotables

“Lamoureux is a pretty smart, enthusiastic playmaker who can distribute the puck with adept reads and, from time-to-time, find neat setups to the slot. Although he’s not the most deceptive passer, his active eyes allow him to scan for and locate open teammates skillfully, and generate scoring chances at a respectable rate. He also enjoys sending low shot-passes to the crease to create chaos in front.”- Andy Lehoux, FC Hockey

“Lamoureux is a nasty, tough to play against type of defenseman that plays solid defensively and can also jumps on the offense. Considering his imposing 6-foot-7 frame, his skating is pretty surprising. He has great top speed and decent mobility. His agility is not the best, but it is well enough to give him an edge on many plays.”- Zacharie Labrie, FC Hockey

“Will go in the first round based on size alone (6-foot-7). There’s plenty of development to take place as he continues to grow into his body and realize that he can dominate a game without producing points.”- Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

Strengths

Large frame (6-foot-7)

Good top speed

Active stick and reach

Puck-moving mobility

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Gap control

Balance

Edge-work/pivoting

NHL Potential

Lamoureux has the size and surprising speed to become an NHL-level defenseman someday. He’s a long-term prospect, but he could become a solid second-pairing defenseman. NHL scouts are always on the lookout for a defenseman with size and the ability to move the puck, and he has both of those tools.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Lamoureux won the HEO U15 Championship as a member of the Eastern Ontario Wild U15 AAA. He registered five goals and 16 assists in 21 games during the regular season, and added six points in eight games during the playoffs.

Maveric Lamoureux Statistics

