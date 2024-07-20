Rangers’ Focus on Lindgren & Schneider While Trouba Issue Remains

Five days ago, the New York Rangers secured restricted free agent defenseman Braden Schneider with a two-year contract, boasting an average annual value of $2.2 million. This transaction leaves the Rangers with approximately $5 million in remaining cap space. With only one free agent left to sign, Ryan Lindgren, they appear to be wrapping up their 2024 free agency activities. According to Vince Mercogliano, the delay in Lindgren’s contract negotiations stems from the term, not the dollar amount, which is expected to be around $3.6 million (from ‘What Braden Schneider’s new contract means for Rangers’ D corps, salary cap,’ lohud, 7/15/24). This deal would leave the Rangers with over $1 million in cap space, which could accumulate throughout the season and provide flexibility for significant moves at the trade deadline next March.

Despite these strategic moves, there’s a lingering disappointment among fans. Essentially, the Rangers are running back the same team for the third consecutive year. Had they managed to trade Jacob Trouba and clear his $8 million cap hit, they might have pursued a marquee free agent or bolstered their depth. Now, they find themselves hoping that the addition of Reilly Smith will address their lingering issues.

Schneider’s Bridge Deal and Lindgren’s Negotiations

Schneider’s contract is a bridge deal that is fair for both sides; if anything, the Rangers might have gotten a slight edge, as he could have commanded a higher salary. He is poised to jump into a top-four role this season, especially considering that the Rangers’ $8 million captain is likely to be playing third-pairing minutes. Schneider has been a defensive stalwart and has started to show some offensive prowess, but he needs to improve his ability to exit the zone. Being paired with K’Andre Miller, the Rangers’ second-best puck-moving defenseman in terms of zone exits, will help him in this area. Schneider has the potential to be a mainstay on the Rangers’ blue line for years to come, possibly even pairing with E.J. Emery in the future.

Braden Schneider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Chris Drury can sign Lindgren to a deal under $4 million, it should be considered a win. Comparable players, like Adam Pelech, have commanded much higher salaries. While there are concerns that Lindgren’s physical play style may lead to an earlier decline than typical for NHL players, the potential for signing him below market value makes the contract increasingly valuable as the cap rises. Lindgren is the heart and soul of the Rangers and has incredible chemistry with Adam Fox. Securing him at a reasonable price would be a significant step in solidifying the team’s defensive core for the foreseeable future.

The Rangers have the potential to maintain a strong defensive corps for years to come. With Zac Jones stepping in this season, Emery on the way in a few years, and a young Schneider, Fox, and Miller rounding out the top, the Rangers will have a formidable top four. This stability on defense will allow them to focus on bolstering their forward group, which is where they will truly need help.

The Trouba Conundrum

The Rangers’ captain has become a problem this offseason, not just due to off-ice drama but also because of his performance on the ice. Forget about whether his hits are controversial; he is a net negative on the ice. He frequently misses assignments, leaves players open in front of the net, and goes for big hits that often miss their mark. One such missed play essentially ended the Rangers’ season. If his salary were lower, these issues might be viewed differently, but for his dollar amount, he needs to be better or agree to be traded.

Related: Rangers’ Potential 2024-25 Line Combinations

This offseason, Victor Arvidsson signed a two-year contract with an AAV of $4 million, Blake Lizotte signed a two-year deal worth $1.875 million per year, and the list of more affordable, valuable players goes on. Trouba has put the Rangers in a position where they cannot compete for any high-value free agents. They had to trade valuable draft picks, which they already lack, for Smith, who is a solid middle-six forward but not at the level of a Jake Guentzel or Jonathan Marchessault.

As the captain, Trouba is supposed to prioritize the team’s success, but instead, he appears to be prioritizing his own interests. This season is likely his final chance to prove himself as a Ranger. Don’t be surprised if he hears boos from the Garden faithful on opening night. The pressure is on him to turn his game around and lead by example, or the calls for his departure will only grow louder.

Strategic Contract Wins Pave the Way for Rangers’ Cup Quest

The Schneider and Lindgren contracts are pivotal for the Rangers this season. Schneider’s bridge deal, seen as a slight win for the club, positions him for a significant role in the top four, especially with the potential pairing alongside Miller. If Drury can secure Lindgren at under $4 million, it will not only be a financial win but also reinforce the team’s stability given Lindgren’s chemistry with Fox. These contracts, balancing fair value and strategic foresight, will be crucial in shaping the Rangers’ defensive strength in this season’s quest for the Cup. With these key pieces in place, the Rangers can shift focus to bolstering their forward group, ensuring a more balanced and competitive team for the upcoming season.