Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Salming, Nylander, Webber & Hakanpaa

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look back (to Borje Salming‘s time with the team) to forward (to what the deal with Jani Hakanpaa is). I’ll also sandwich a bit of a 2023-24 review about what Maple Leafs fans learned about William Nylander last season and a note about an intriguing young defenseman – Cade Webber. What might the team expect from him?

Item One: Borje Salming’s Regret: Leaving Toronto for Detroit

Salming, a Hall of Famer and beloved Maple Leafs player, spent all but one season of his career with the Maple Leafs. In 1989, frustrated by the Maple Leafs’ losing ways, Salming made the surprising decision to sign with the Detroit Red Wings.

Ironically, the move did not bring the success Salming had hoped for. In his only season with Detroit, the Red Wings performed worse than the Maple Leafs, missing the playoffs and winning only 28 games. This season with Detroit is often remembered as a sad end to Salming’s otherwise stellar career in Toronto.

BOSTON, MA – 1970s: Borge Salming #21 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Boston Bruins at Boston Garden. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Ultimately, Salming regretted his decision to leave the Maple Leafs. When I was interviewing actor Valter Skarsgård who played Salming in the movie Borje Salming, The Journey of a Legend, Skarsgård shared that Salming had told him he regretted his single season with the Red Wings and wished he had remained in Toronto. He felt so strongly connected to the city and its fans. His brief stint in Detroit is a poignant reminder of how difficult it can be to leave behind a team and city that have become integral parts of a player’s identity.

Item Two: What Maple Leafs Fans Learned About William Nylander’s Loyalty?

During the 2023-24 season, Maple Leafs fans learned much about star player Nylander. But perhaps the biggest surprise was his loyalty and commitment to the team. Entering the season, there were questions about Nylander’s fit within the team and his future with the organization. Nylander silenced critics with a stellar start, setting team records for consecutive games with points. Beyond his on-ice achievements, his dedication to the team became evident when he ultimately signed a long-term deal, solidifying his role as a core member of the Maple Leafs’ future.

Initially, there was uncertainty surrounding Nylander’s contract situation. After Auston Matthews signed his contract extension, Nylander did not follow suit immediately, leading to speculation about his commitment. However, this perceived indifference was misleading. Nylander’s hesitation to sign an extension was less about a lack of loyalty and more about his concern for personal connections and relationships with teammates.

An interview with Rasmus Sandin, Nylander’s closest friend on the team, revealed much about Nylander’s feelings. Sandin’s trade to the Washington Capitals highlighted the deep relationships among players. Nylander’s actions suggested he might be more concerned about his bonds within the team than solely his loyalty to the organization. The abrupt trade of his best friend challenged Nylander’s perception of loyalty, as he was asked to cement his loyalty to an organization that had traded away a close friend.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nylander’s reluctance to rush into a contract extension might have stemmed from his growing awareness of balancing personal connections and team demands. He had learned that he couldn’t control Sandin’s destination, but he could exert some control over his situation. Nylander’s hesitation was not about caring too little but about caring too much and learning to navigate the complexities of being a professional athlete.

Fans learned about Nylander that he had deep relationships with his team members and, perhaps, had some difficulty balancing these relationships with his professional obligations. For fans, Nylander offers us a more nuanced view of the complex realities professional athletes face.

Item Three: What Should Fans Know About Maple Leafs Cade Webber?

When the Maple Leafs signed defenseman Cade Webber to an Entry Level Contract (ELC), it came out of the blue. Webber, a 23-year-old Boston University graduate, was acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes during the trade deadline in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick in early March 2024.

Standing 6-foot-7 inches and weighing 208 pounds, Webber is a huge blue liner. The Hurricanes drafted him in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. His journey to professional hockey included stints with the U.S. National Under-18 Team, the Penticton Vees in the BCHL, and, most notably, Boston University in Hockey East.

Cade Webber has been getting mentored by Jake Muzzin since being traded to the Leafs pic.twitter.com/qDzfOV1Lhq — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) July 4, 2024

While at Boston University, Webber was recognized for his defensive skills, earning the title of Best Defensive Defenseman in Hockey East. Despite limited offensive production—only six points (one goal and five assists) in his 123-game NCAA career—his defensive prowess and physical presence have been standout attributes.

Webber’s potential lies in becoming a shutdown defenseman, using his size and defensive instincts to excel on the blue line. He might never become much of an offensive threat, but he excels in penalty-killing and shutting down opposing star players. His physicality and defensive skills should make him a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs’ future.

Webber is expected to begin his professional career with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League (AHL). The Marlies should benefit from Webber’s addition to their defensive lineup, which includes another high prospect in Topi Niemela. In the coming seasons, Webber will be a player to watch as he transitions to professional hockey within the Maple Leafs organization. His development with the Marlies will determine his future impact in the NHL. He could be a player to watch.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Maple Leafs fans have waited three weeks to hear whether Jani Hakanpaa will join the team. PuckPedia has already adjusted its site to reflect Hakanpaa’s absence from the Leafs roster, leaving the team with $2.45 million in cap space and two crucial signings remaining: Nick Robertson and Connor Dewar. This signing and then waiting has played out strangely.

Given that I’d like to see both Robertson and Dewar, it might be nice to see Brad Treliving sign both youngsters and call it a day. Or maybe there’s a surprise waiting, and Hakanpaa will be deemed good to go this season. He would be a nice addition to the team’s roster, especially as a shutdown defenseman.