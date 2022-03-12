2022 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Top 96 March Rankings

Welcome back to my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings.

In December, I released my second-round of draft rankings just before the World Juniors. The tournament was eventually cancelled but, the draft content and scouting continued as players made their way back to their respective rosters. Since then, there have been quite a few players who have caught my attention and moved up my draft board.

Shane Wright, Brad Lambert, Ivan Miroshnichenko (graphic by Vincent Richard / The Hockey Writers)

This time, the ranking is being expanded to the 96 players.

Despite getting criticism for his consistency this season, Shane Wright remains my number prospect. His IQ, awareness, and compete level remains his greatest attributes. On the plus side, he’s heating up offensively. While he had 22 points in his first 19 games to start his draft season, it wasn’t the production that many had hoped. In his last 24 games, Wright has produced 41 points– the kind of production that comes with a being a first overall. Now that he’s finding that offensive consistency, coupled with his strong two-way game, Wright will now make it diffciult to dethrone him.

The obvious standout is Slovak power forward Juraj Slafkovsky. While the junior tournament was cut short, Slafkovsky was named to Slovakia’s 2022 Olympic team at the Beijing games. He led the tournament in goals with seven, tying the mark for scoring by an under-18 player at the Olympics. In the end he was the one to help vault Slovakia to a bronze medal. His size alone allows him to be a menacing threat when in a puck battle. He has the speed, skill and strength to bully his way to any area on the ice and use his quick release to his advantage. In the end, he definitely improved his draft stock at a very competitive senior tournament.

Juraj Slafkovsky Team Slovakia (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

One of many Djurgårdens players to be on this list, Jonathan Lekkerimäki is up there as the top Swedish player in this draft along with Liam Öhgren. Both display a high level of compete and are always taking control of their shifts as offensive threats. Lekkerimäki possesses one of the best shots in the draft with his accuracy and release. He had 20 goals at the J20 level and doesn’t look out of place with the men’s team, scoring seven in 26 games.

Öhgren can find the back of the net just as easy, but his quick hands, speed and craftiness makes him an unbelievable playmaker. Among drafted eligible players, Öhgren has the best primary points per game average with 1.67 and does a lot of damage at even strength with a 1.38 primary point per game average. His vision and skillset alone make him a dynamic player that should be picked up early on in the draft.

Ranked 26th on my last ranking, Pavel Mintyukov has been a big riser on many draft boards, including mine (14). Mintyukov provides an excellent strong, puck moving, offensive-minded game while also playing with a menacing side. His 45 points has him ranked sixth among defensemen in the Ontario Hockey League. He isn’t afraid to make a big open ice hit or along the boards. He’s got excellent speed in transition and can take control of an attack. His defensive game is a work in progress, but the tools are there for him to round out his game and make him a dual threat on both sides of the puck.

First Round

Shane Wright, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

2. Logan Cooley, C, USA U18 (USHL)

3. Simon Nemec, D, HK Nitra (Slovakia)

Simon Nemec, Team Slovakia (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, TPS (Liiga)

5. Matthew Savoie, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

6. Danila Yurov, RW, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)

7. Brad Lambert, C/RW, Pelicans (Liiga)

8. Joakim Kemell, RW, JYP (Liiga)

9. David Jiricek, D, HC Plzen (Czech)

10. Conor Geekie, C, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

11. Jonathan Lekkerimäki, C, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

12. Liam Öhgren, LW, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

13. Frank Nazar, RW, USA U18 (USHL)

14. Pavel Mintyukov, D, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

15. Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW, Omskie Krylia (VHL)

16. Cutter Gauthier, LW, USA U18 (USHL)

17. Rutger McGroarty, C, USA U18 (USHL)

18. Jimmy Snuggerud, RW, USA U18 (USHL)

19. Gleb Trikozov, LW, Omskie Krylia (VHL)

20. Seamus Casey, D, USA U18 (USHL)

21. Denton Mateychuk, D, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

22. Marco Kasper, C, Rögle BK J20 (Nationell)

23. Alexander Perevalov, LW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

24. Filip Mesar, RW, HK Poprad (Slovakia)

25. Tristan Luneau, D, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

26. Kevin Korchinski, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

27. Nathan Gaucher, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

28. Ryan Chesley, D, USA U18 (USHL)

29. Calle Odelius, D, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

30. Noah Östlund, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

31. Luca Del Bel Belluz, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

32. Isaac Howard, LW, USA U18 (USHL)

Second Round

33. Owen Pickering, D, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

34. Owen Beck, C, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

35. Jiri Kulich, C, HC Karlovy Vary (Czech)

36. David Goyette, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

37. Filip Bystedt, C, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

38. Jagger Firkus, RW, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Jagger Firkus, Moosejaw Warriors (Nick Pettigrew/Moosejaw Warriors)

39. Matyas Sapovaliv, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

40. Simon Forsmark, D, Örebro HK (SHL)

41. Ty Nelson, D, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

42. Maveric Lamoureux, D, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

43. Lane Hutson, D, USA U18 (USHL)

44. Bryce McConnell- Barker, C, Soo Greyhounds (OHL)

45. Danny Zhilkin, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

46. Elias Salomonsson, D, Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

47. Lian Bichsel, D, Leksands IF (SHL)

48. Hunter Haight, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

49. Paul Ludwinski, C, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

50. Mats Lindgren, D, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

51. Artyom Duda, D, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

52. Matthew Poitras, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

53. Topi Rönni, C, Tappara U20 (SM-sarja)

54. Rieger Lorenz, C, Okotoks Oilers (AJHL)

55. Jack Hughes, C, Northeastern Univ. (NCAA)

56. Sam Rinzel, D, Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)

57. Janni Nyman, LW, Ilves U20 (SM-sarja)

58. Aleksanteri Kaskimäki, C, HIFK U20 (SM-sarja)

59. Matthew Seminoff, RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

60. Vladimir Grudinin, D, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

61. Kasper Kulonummi, D, Jokerit U20 (SM-Sarja)

62. Alexander Suzdalev, LW, HV71 J20 (Nationell)

63. Cruz Lucius, LW, USA U18 (USHL)

64. Jordan Gustafson, C, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Third Round

65. Mattias Havelid, D, Linköping HC J20 (Nationell)

66. Tomas Hamara, D, Tappara U20 (SM-sarja)

67. Gavin Hayes, RW, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

68. Vinzenz Rohrer, RW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Vinzenz Rohrer, Ottawa 67’s (Frankie Benvenuti / The Hockey Writers)

69. Isaiah George, D, London Knights (OHL)]

70. Mikko Matikka, RW, Jokerit U20 (SM-Sarja)

71. Adam Ingram, F, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

72. Ludwig Persson, C, Frölunda HC (SHL)

73. Otto Salin, D, HIFK (Liiga)

74. Michael Buchinger, D, Guelph Storm (OHL)

75. Alexander Pelevin, D, Chaika Nizhny Novgorod (MHL)

76. Jordan Dumais, RW, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

77. Spencer Sova, D, Erie Otters (OHL)

78. Ryan Greene, C, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

79. Vicktor Neuchev, LW, Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL)

80. Antonin Verreault, LW, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

81. Tyler Brennan, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

82. Arseni Koromyslov, D, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

83. Julian Lutz, LW, EHC München (DEL)

84. Fabian Wagner, C, Linkoping J20 (Nationell)

85. Cameron Lund, C, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

86. Pano Fimis, C, Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

87. Fraser Minten, LW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

88. Topias Leinonen, G, JYP U20 (SM-Sarja)

89. Kasper Lundell, F, HIFK U20 (SM- Sarja)

90. Alex Bump, C, Prior Lake (HIGH-MN)

91. Zam Plante, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

92. Noah Warren, D, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

93. Christian Kyrou, D, Erie Otters (OHL)

94. Jace Weir, D, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

95. Brandon Lisowsky, LW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

96. Servac Petrovsky, C, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Honourable Mentions

Devin Kaplan, RW, USA U18 (USHL), Liam Arnsby, C, North Bay Battalion (OHL), Helmer Styf, C, MoDo J20 (Naionell), Jack Devine, RW, University of Denver (NCAA), Kirill Kudryavtsev, D, Soo Greyhounds (OHL), Filip Nordberg, D, Södertälje SK (HockeyAllsvenskan), Cedrick Guindon, C, Owen Sound Attack (OHL), Beau Jelsma, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Final Thoughts

If there was one player that I wasn’t high on before but has won me over, is Mississauga Steelhead centre Luca Del Bel Belluz. He’s tied for the team lead with 68 points and has been one of the dominant draft eligible players in the OHL this season with his production. At first, I wasn’t sold on his skating and mobility. However, there have been improvements in his speed and skating mechanics on the ice. He’s doing a better job at protecting the puck and is using his size to his advantage. Already possessing great hands and a wicked shot, he’s utilizing every tool in his arsenal.

DEL 🎩

BEL 🎩

BELLUZ 🎩



Not even halfway through this one and the 2022 #NHLDraft prospect has his second hat trick of the season for the @OHLSteelheads 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uKTbE5IYL4 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) March 5, 2022

Someone that hasn’t been getting as much attention as he should is Sudbury Wolves centre David Goyette. Coming in as a rookie this season, he hasn’t looked out place as he leads first-year players in goals (25) and points (56). Goyette displays excellent control of the puck as he has great hands to make plays at a quick pace. Mix that in with his speed and you have a very effective, playmaking centre that is just as reliable on the defensive side of things.

Filip Bystedt is one of many players that I took note of at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August. His strength, quick playmaking abilities and smooth skating stride all standout whenever he’s on the ice. He plays a puck possession style of game that many teams value and has the potential to be a very sound and viable option as a second or third line centreman. He’s one player that I think could push to be drafted early in the second-round as he would be a great selection for any team.

Who has caught your eye so far for the 2022 NHL Draft? Have your say in the comment section.