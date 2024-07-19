Maple Leafs Score Big with Scouting Director Mark Leach

On Thursday (July 18), the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that general manager (GM) Brad Treliving was hiring Mark Leach as the team’s new director of amateur scouting. Leach replaces Wes Clark, who held the position for six seasons before moving to the Pittsburgh Penguins as vice president of player personnel. Leach brings a wealth of experience to the Maple Leafs, having spent the last 11 seasons with the Dallas Stars organization.

During his tenure in Dallas, he worked closely with Joe McDonnell, the director of amateur scouting, and Jim Nill, the general manager, playing a crucial role in overseeing the amateur scouting department. There are a couple of interesting things about Leach. First, he was a part of the Dallas scouting team that drafted great players lower in the NHL Entry Draft. Some include Wyatt Johnston (23rd overall), Logan Stankoven (47th overall), Jason Robertson (39th overall), Thomas Harley (18th overall), and Roope Hintz (49th overall).

Leach had a hand in drafting Nick’s brother, Jason Robertson, for the Dallas Stars. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Second, try to find a photo of Leach anywhere. It’s impossible. That will change quickly when he lands with the Maple Leafs, but right now, we are talking about someone who seems to have lived under a rock. What does that say about the nature of work in amateur scouting?

In gathering information about Leach, I found that he dedicated 20 seasons to the Detroit Red Wings as an amateur scout before his time with the Stars. His contributions helped the Red Wings secure four Stanley Cup championships in 1997, 1998, 2002, and 2008. His hockey career began at St. Lawrence University, where he played four seasons from 1980 to 1984. Following his playing career, he served as an assistant coach at Michigan Tech and Boston College for four seasons, further sharpening his skills and knowledge in the sport.

What we do know is that he brings an extensive background and a proven track record to the iconic Blue & White. He’ll significantly impact the Maple Leafs’ scouting and player development efforts in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs Have Some Strong Drafts Coming

Given the Maple Leafs’ small number of picks in the next two drafts, you must find someone with a track record of discovering unmined gems. Leach seems good at it. As the team’s new director of amateur scouting, his hiring brings optimism to the franchise.

In the video below, The Hockey News Ken Campbell shares his thoughts about why the Maple Leafs hit a home run by hiring Leach as the director of amateur scouting.

As Campbell acknowledges, there was an initial concern when Penguins GM Kyle Dubas lured Clark away from the Maple Leafs to head Pittsburgh’s scouting department. Given his impressive work in Toronto, Clark’s departure left a noticeable gap. However, the Maple Leafs rebounded strongly by hiring Leach.

Why Mark Leach is the Perfect Fit for the Challenge Ahead

Leach’s credentials are impressive. He has worked closely with two of the best talent identifiers in the business: Dallas Stars GM Nill and Joe McDonnell. Under their guidance, the Stars have excelled in drafting talent, a testament to Leach’s pivotal role as McDonnell’s “right-hand man.”

Nill has praised Leach’s abilities, highlighting his crucial involvement in drafting standout players like Miro Heiskanen, Jake Oettinger, Robertson, Stankoven, and Johnston. Nill emphasized that Leach’s promotion to lead an NHL amateur scouting department was long overdue. He gets that chance in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs face a significant challenge with only seven picks in the next two drafts. In the 2025 Draft, they have just one pick in the first four rounds—a second-rounder. This fact underscores the importance of Leach’s expertise in identifying talent in the middle and late rounds, an area where he’s excelled.

As Campbell notes in the video, Leach’s experience and success in Dallas suggest he is more than capable of meeting this challenge. His ability to see potential where others might not will be crucial for the Maple Leafs as they look to build their roster with limited draft capital.

Leach Spells Out a Bright Future for Maple Leafs’ Scouting

The hiring of Leach marks a strategic move for the Maple Leafs. His extensive background and proven track record position him well to uncover hidden talent and strengthen the team’s future. Despite the loss of Clark, the Maple Leafs have picked up a valuable asset in Leach, who stands ready to impact the organization.

From what I have read, Leach has a skill that will be essential as the team navigates the challenges of the upcoming drafts. It looks as if the Maple Leafs’ scouting department will be in capable hands.