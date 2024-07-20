NHL Rumors: Oilers, Hurricanes, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe shoots down the likelihood of an offer sheet coming concerning a couple of Edmonton Oilers players. The Carolina Hurricanes have made it clear to both Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis that their plan is to get both players signed to new contracts. Finally, Claude Giroux spoke about potential contract negotiations with the Ottawa Senators.

No Offer Sheets Likely for Broberg and Holloway

The Edmonton Oilers still need to get forward Dylan Holloway and defenseman Philip Broberg signed to new deals and there is speculation the team could be at the mercy of an offer sheet. That said, Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal doesn’t believe this is really a concern.

Philip Broberg, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He notes:

No immediate news on the Dylan Holloway or Philip Broberg front as it pertains to their RFA status. There is the predictable off-season chatter about a potential offer sheet. But keep in mind: By my count, there have only been ten of these signed in the salary cap era. They range from Ryan Kesler in 2008 to Jesperi Kotkaniemi in 2021. In there, of course, is the Oilers and Dustin Penner. And in most cases, it takes a player looking for a change. Given that Holloway and Broberg were in a regular rotation in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, I do not see it as likely. Rather, expect 2-year deals for around $1.0m-$1.2m/year. source – ‘An over-ripened Matthew Savoie would be a sign of a true winner franchise in Edmonton: 9 Things’ – Kurt Leavins – Edmonton Journal – 07/14/2024

The Oilers do still need to clear some space on the cap for these two players who they team has every intention of keeping. That could mean a move or two is coming prior to signing them, or the Oilers will go over the cap with an understanding that someone like Evander Kane could go on LTIR.

Hurricanes Intend to Sign Necas and Jarvis

Carolina Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky provided updates Thursday on negotiations with Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis. NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti quotes Tulsky who confirmed, “We’re continuing to talk to (Necas’) agent, trying to negotiate a deal,” He added, “Obviously, both sides would prefer that to going to a hearing. … One way or another, it will get settled.”

Tulsky noted that the team has made several different offers to Necas’ camp. “We have put everything on the table from one year to eight years. It’s a question of figuring out whether there’s something that makes sense for both sides.” In the meantime, Tulsky also confirmed he’s talking to teams about trade options.

As for Jarvis, “It will get done eventually,” Tulsky said. “He wants to be here forever. We want him here forever. We just have to agree on what the right number is.”

Giroux Isn’t Thinking About a New Contract With Senators

Despite being in the final season of his current deal with the Ottawa Senators, Claude Giroux says he hasn’t talked or thought about an extension with the team. Giroux discussed his future on the Coming In Hot Podcast and said he didn’t want contract negotiations to be a distraction.

He mentioned that he hasn’t talked to the team or his family about a contract extension and hasn’t given it much thought yet. With one year remaining on his three-year deal signed in 2022, Giroux is focused on having a strong season and helping Ottawa make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Given the Senators’ recent struggles, it makes sense for Giroux to wait and see how the next season unfolds before deciding on a long-term commitment. At 36 and still chasing his first Stanley Cup and while he chose to sign in Ottawa because it’s his hometown, Giroux might weigh his championship aspirations when considering his next contract.