Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2022 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:
- Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects
- Mock drafts
- Exclusive rankings
- Team specific needs and speculations
- Looking ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft and beyond
Latest Posts
- Maveric Lamoureux – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
- Antonin Verreault – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
- William Rousseau – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
- Tristan Luneau – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
- Vinzenz Rohrer – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile
2022 NHL Draft Rankings
Zator’s Top 64 February Rankings
Forbes’ Top 64 January Rankings
Baracchini’s Top 64 December Rankings
2022 NHL Draft- Prospect Profiles
The Top-15 Potentials
- Logan Cooley
- Cutter Gauthier
- Conor Geekie
- Isaac Howard
- Joakim Kemell
- David Jiricek
- Brad Lambert
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki
- Pavel Mintyukov
- Frank Nazar
- Simon Nemec
- Matthew Savoie
- Juraj Slafkovsky
- Shane Wright
- Danila Yurov
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
THW 2022 NHL Draft Rankings Show- Latest Episode (Feb. 24- Matthew Zator’s Rankings)
Past Episodes
- 2022 NHL Draft Rankings – Andrew Forbes’ January Rankings
- 2022 NHL Draft Rankings – Peter Baracchini’s December Rankings
THW Prospect Features
Player Features
Mock Drafts
Tournament Coverage
- 2022 World Juniors: Draft Eligible Players to Watch
- 2022 World Juniors: Breakout Candidates & Sleeper Prospects
Older NHL Drafts – A Look Back
- Islanders Draft History: Missing Out on First-Round Selections
- Classic Draft Day Quotes
- Revisiting Preseason Rankings for 2018 NHL Draft
- All-Decade NHL Draft – 2010 to 2019
- The Best Late-Round Picks Ever
- 10 Best 7th Round Picks Since 2005
- Did The 2005 NHL Lockout Help Make The 2003 Draft Class Great?
- The Worst 1st Overall Draft Pick…Ever
- The Worst First Overall Draft Picks in NHL History
- 1st Overall NHL Draft Picks: Regrets From the Last Decade
- Who’s Never Picked #1 in the Draft?
- Revisiting Minnesota Wild Drafts – 2010
2021 NHL Draft Review
- Grading the Red Wings’ 2021 Draft
- Grading the Florida Panthers’ 2021 Draft Class
- Meet the Islanders’ 2021 Draft Class
- 2021 NHL Draft: Grading Every Team’s Picks
Previous Draft Guides
- 2021 NHL Draft Guide
- 2020 NHL Draft Guide
- 2019 NHL Draft Guide
- 2018 NHL Draft Guide
- 2017 NHL Draft Guide
Forgotten Draft Picks
- 2013 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2012 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2011 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2010 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2009 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2008 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2007 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2006 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2005 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2004 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
Where Are They Now?
- 2016 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2015 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2014 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2013 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2012 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2011 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2010 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
