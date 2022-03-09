2022 NHL Draft Guide

by
THW 2022 NHL Entry Draft Guide Shane Wright and Logan Cooley
Shane Wright and Logan Cooley (The Hockey Writers)

Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2022 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:

  • Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects
  • Mock drafts
  • Exclusive rankings
  • Team specific needs and speculations
  • Looking ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft and beyond

Latest Posts

2022 NHL Draft Rankings

Zator’s Top 64 February Rankings
Forbes’ Top 64 January Rankings
Baracchini’s Top 64 December Rankings

2022 NHL Draft- Prospect Profiles

The Top-15 Potentials

  • Logan Cooley
  • Cutter Gauthier
  • Conor Geekie
  • Isaac Howard
  • Joakim Kemell
  • David Jiricek
  • Brad Lambert
  • Jonathan Lekkerimäki
  • Pavel Mintyukov
  • Frank Nazar
  • Simon Nemec
  • Matthew Savoie
  • Juraj Slafkovsky
  • Shane Wright
  • Danila Yurov

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

THW 2022 NHL Draft Rankings Show- Latest Episode (Feb. 24- Matthew Zator’s Rankings)

Past Episodes

THW Prospect Features

Player Features

Mock Drafts

Tournament Coverage

Older NHL Drafts – A Look Back

2021 NHL Draft Review

Previous Draft Guides

Forgotten Draft Picks

Where Are They Now?