3 Kraken Targets with 61st-Overall Pick of 2022 NHL Draft

The Seattle Kraken’s fourth pick in the second is set for the 61st overall pick. This is a selection that has produced numerous NHLers in the past including Wayne Simmonds, Alex Goligoski and Maxim Lapierre. The 2022 NHL Entry Draft is deep in the sense that the Kraken should be able to find a prospect that has strong NHL potential with this pick. Here are three players Seattle should consider with the 61st overall selection.

Fraser Minten, Center

NHL Central Scouting: 28th (NA Skaters)

Kamloops Blazers center Fraser Minten has third-line NHL center written all over him. He can play a physical, shut-down game while also possessing strong playmaking abilities. Most importantly, he understands where to be on the ice in both the offensive and defensive zone. His positioning in his own zone allows him to break up passes and pressure the opposition while on the attack. Basically, he knows where to go to create scoring chances.

Fraser Minten, Kamloops Blazers (Allen Douglas / Kamloops Blazers)

What has been impressive about Minten is his willingness to work on his weaker areas. His skating has continued to improve as well as his passing game and willingness to involve his teammates. As the season and playoffs went on, there was a transformation in his game from a player who tried to drive the middle of the ice most of the time to a playmaking center who would either dump the puck in or find streaking teammates on the wing. Some prospects are stuck in their ways, but the Blazers forward showed a willingness to learn and improve which is a trait the Kraken should find very intriguing.

Tomas Hamara, Left Defence

NHL Central Scouting: 21st (EU Skaters)

Tomas Hamara is an all-around solid defenceman. Whether it is skating, defending or generating chances in the offensive end, he makes the game look easy with limited mistakes and strong play. While there are areas of his game he needs to fine-tune, he doesn’t display a significant weakness in his play. Based on his progression to this point, he has the tools to play in the NHL down the line.

While Hamara dominated at the World U-18s this season being named to the All-Star Team, his play in Finland’s Liiga stands out most. Whenever he was called up to the top division, Tappara used him on a consistent basis. It wasn’t the four or five minutes we often see with 17 or 18-year-olds either. Instead, they played him upwards of 15 minutes near the end of the season. This shows he understands how to play against older competition and makes enough of an impact that the coach continues to play him. A full year in the Liiga will be very beneficial and he could make his jump to the NHL quicker than expected.

Noah Warren, Right Defence

NHL Central Scouting: 33rd (NA Skaters)

At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, Noah Warren would be a solid addition to the Kraken prospect pool. There is a lot of fluctuation when it comes to his projected draft position which is why he could be available at 61st overall when Seattle is set to select. He fills a need for them in right-shot defencemen that are strong in their own end and can play a physical game. He is also one of the youngest players in the draft which should intrigue the Kraken as his skill set is already developed to a high level despite being younger than most of the other prospects available.

Noah Warren, Gatineau Olympiques (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

Warren possesses everything teams look for in a big defenceman, as he understands how to use his size and reach while also possessing a hard shot. His skating is good for a player his size and he is great at defending the rush forcing players to dump the puck in rather than allowing them to carry it into the zone. If he continues to develop his transition game, there is no doubt he will become a shut-down defenceman at the NHL level.

Talent Still Available at 61st

One thing that is clear is that the Seattle Kraken will get a player who should play in the NHL at 61st. Although this draft may not be the deepest when it comes to high-end talent, most of these prospects that are projected to go in the first two rounds have a lot of value and depth that should help the Kraken’s roster in the years to come.

Make sure to stay tuned to the Hockey Writers for all your draft needs as we get closer to Jul. 7, 2022, when prospects will start to hear their name at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.