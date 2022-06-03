Ludwig Persson – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ludwig Persson

2021-22 Team: Frölunda HC (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: Oct 8, 2003

Place of Birth: Göteburg, Sweden

Height: 6-feet, Weight: 179 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings:

Ludwig Persson is an all-offense Swedish winger who has excellent speed and acceleration. Persson would be ranked a lot higher if it weren’t for his defensive deficiencies. He is excellent on offense and in transition, but his play in his own end leaves much to be desired. His compete level drops significantly in the d-zone and his defensive positioning is quite poor as well. This is a common issue for young players, but his lack of progress in his defensive game is the main thing holding him back from being a first-round pick.

Shane Wright and Logan Cooley (The Hockey Writers)

Though his skating and top speed are impressive, Persson’s acceleration is so good that it even looks impressive in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). His ability to go from a standstill to an all-out sprint is very valuable and is what makes him such an effective offensive player on the rush. He also has a good wrist shot and good instincts for finding open space in the offensive zone.

Persson played most of this season in the J20 Nationell league in Sweden where he finished second in league scoring, only two points behind first-place despite playing nine less games. All this to say, Persson was one of the very best offensive players in the Swedish junior league and this earned him a call-up to the SHL where he played in 10 games.

Related: 2022 NHL Draft Guide

As is common for many young European prospects who are called up to the world’s best professional leagues, Persson saw very little ice-time in these 10 SHL games. Though he didn’t wow anyone with his zero points in 10 games, Persson didn’t look out of place as his excellent skating allowed him to keep up with the increased pace of play at the professional level. These 10 games proved that Persson could handle a higher league and as a result, he is being loaned to BIK Karlskoga of the HockeyAllsvenskan (the second tier of Swedish professional hockey) for the 2022-23 season.

Sweden take the 4-1 lead as the third period nears its end.



Ludwig Persson (#2022NHLDraft) enters the zone, cuts to the backhand, and finishes it off. #U18Worlds https://t.co/FdfKAJnQ03 pic.twitter.com/js0sii94bP — Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) April 26, 2021

I expect Persson to earn an important role next season in the Allsvenskan which he can build on as a full-time forward in the SHL the following season. His skating and offensive skills are so reliable that I wouldn’t be surprised to see him reach roughly a point-per-game next season which would mark an excellent step forward in his development.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Ludwig Persson – NHL Draft Projection

Although his draft rankings vary significantly, I believe that Persson is a lock for the second round and will likely be selected by one of the NHL teams who are known for favouring Swedish prospects such as the Detroit Red Wings or the Vancouver Canucks. I believe that his offensive talent is impressive enough that he is worth a second-round selection despite the growth that his defensive game will require for him to be an above-average NHL player.

Quotables

“One of Persson’s most stand out skill is his skating. His first steps are quick and he uses crossovers to accelerate past opponents and quickly reach a high top-speed. He is agile and is hard to stop, both with and without the puck, with his quick feet and elusive playing style.” – Viktor Bergman, FCHockey

“Smooth skating offensively-minded forward. Needs to round out the rest of his game to earn opportunities to let his offense shine but possesses legitimate upside as a scoring threat at the NHL level.” – Nick Richard, Dobber Prospects

“Persson is a slippery and very explosive winger that outskates most players over short distances. He goes from stationary to full-out really quick and takes advantage from that when he challenges opponents” – Fredrik Haak, FCHockey

Strengths

Smooth skating

Speed and acceleration

Puck handling

Solid wrist shot

Offensive positioning

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Decision making on the rush

Defensive positioning and effort

NHL Potential

If Persson can make moderate improvements to his defensive game over the next couple of seasons in Sweden, then he has the potential to become a solid middle-six winger who could pitch in on the second power-play unit. However, if he can make significant improvements on defense, then Persson has the chance to be a legitimate top-six forward who scores 50+ points in the NHL someday. His speed and acceleration are his greatest asset and he projects to have a long NHL career if he can round out his game just a bit more.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 3.5/10

Awards/Achievements

Bronze Medal at the 2020-21 U18 WJC

Statistics

Videos