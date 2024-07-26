Does the Dewar Signing Push Jarnkrok Out of the Maple Leafs Lineup?

Toward the end of the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a significant trade, acquiring Connor Dewar from the Minnesota Wild for Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. After the team acquired Dewar in the second week of March, he proved to be a solid player for the Maple Leafs – although not much of a scorer. After the season, he had shoulder surgery. However, he is expected to be ready for training camp in September.

Dewar suited up for 17 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2023-24. In those games, the 25-year-old center scored one goal and four assists while averaging 12:54 ice time. He put up a minus-2 rating. Although he ended the season in a 14-game goal drought, he is expected to see bottom-six usage in 2024-25.

The team wanted him back and signed him to a one-year contract worth $1.18 million, successfully avoiding arbitration.

Comparing Connor Dewar With Calle Jarnkrok

Dewar and Calle Jarnkrok offer contrasting roles for the Maple Leafs. Dewar, a 25-year-old center, brings a physical edge to the team, evidenced by his 94 hits in 57 games with the Wild before joining Toronto.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the other hand, Jarnkrok is a versatile forward who can play both center and on the wing. He’s known for his adaptability and balanced skill set, contributing offensively and defensively. Jarnkrok’s ability to fill multiple roles on the ice makes him a valuable asset. However, Dewar’s physicality and younger age might offer a different dynamic. He could be more effective in defensive and checking roles, whereas Jarnkrok’s versatility and experience provide flexibility in various on-ice situations.

It’s an interesting contrast in styles, but both players add value to the team.

Comparing Dewar’s Time in Toronto With His Time in Minnesota

Indeed, Dewar didn’t light up the stat sheet. Yet, comparing his stint with the Maple Leafs to his time with the Wild reveals a different picture of his potential. In 57 games for Minnesota, Dewar averaged 11:17 of ice time, scoring ten goals and four assists. That’s a much more substantial offensive contribution than he showed in Toronto. Despite his stature of 5-foot-10 and 177 pounds, he showed physicality by the number of hits he’s registered over the past two seasons and playing a pivotal role in penalty-killing situations.

On the other hand, Jarnkrok (a bit larger than Dewar at 5-foot-11 and 186 pounds) has been a versatile player for the Maple Leafs. Former head coach Sheldon Keefe utilized him in various positions across the lineup. Jarnkrok displayed offensive skill, scoring 20 goals in 73 games during the 2022-23 season and 10 in 52 games in the 2023-24 season. While effective offensively, he averaged fewer hits per season than Dewar and was not considered a physical player.

Jarnkrok’s role diminished in the playoffs, with reduced ice time and no points in the seven games, with a rating of minus-2. Comparing Dewar and Jarnkrok’s performance, the former showcases comparable effectiveness, with Jarnkrok exhibiting slightly better offensive output due to his additional playing time alongside star players.

Connor Dewar, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Despite similarities in defensive responsibilities between Dewar and Jarnkrok, it might be that the team’s new leadership prefers Dewar’s physical play. Dewar is 25 compared to Jarnkrok, who is 33. Jarnkrok also earns a higher salary, with a cap hit of $1.2 million per season, which could represent an additional player. If the Maple Leafs believe they could benefit equally from Dewar’s presence on the roster, Jarnkrok could become a nice pickup for another team. From our perspective, he’s reliable and adds value to the lineup.

Currently exceeding the league’s salary cap by a slight margin, the Maple Leafs could alleviate some cap pressure by replacing Jarnkrok with Dewar. By moving Jarnkrok, who has consistently scored around 20 goals over the past two seasons, the team could acquire draft picks to bolster their prospect pipeline, compensating for recent losses in draft capital.

A New Head Coach Might Choose Between Dewar and Jarnkrok

The Maple Leafs’ acquisition of Dewar presents an opportunity to optimize the team’s roster and financial flexibility, potentially leading to strategic moves that enhance the team’s competitiveness in the upcoming seasons. With the shift in Maple Leafs head coaches from Keefe to Craig Berube, there is likely to be a change in player utilization and preferences.

Jarnkrok’s deployment under Keefe included time in the top six when necessary. He primarily played on the third line when the lineup was healthy, and his flexibility made him a valuable asset under Keefe’s system. Conversely, Dewar brings a different style of play to the team, characterized by his physicality and rambunctiousness. He’s also valuable.

While Dewar did not significantly contribute offensively in his first season with Toronto, his scoring ability in Minnesota suggests potential for secondary scoring in a bottom-six role. Berube’s new coaching strategy might favour Dewar’s physicality over Jarnkrok’s versatility, potentially leading to a lineup change that could see Dewar taking on a more prominent role. The upcoming season will reveal whether Berube’s approach will leverage Dewar’s attributes over Jarnkrok’s adaptability.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]