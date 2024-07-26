NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Islanders, Flames, Laine & Jeff Marek News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens will be without Rafaël Harvey-Pinard for four months as he recovers from surgery. Meanwhile, the New York Islanders signed Oliver Wahlstrom but does that mean they won’t trade him? Trade talk surrounding Nazem Kadri out of Calgary has seemed to calmed down, and what is happening in broadcasting as rumors swirl that Jeff Marek has parted ways with Sportsnet?

Canadiens’ Rafaël Harvey-Pinard to Miss Four Months

Canadiens winger Rafaël Harvey-Pinard had successful surgery yesterday to repair a broken leg, the team announced. He’s expected to miss four months, targeting a return around American Thanksgiving.

This is another setback for Harvey-Pinard, who struggled with injuries during the 2023-24 season. He played in 45 games, scoring two goals and eight assists for a total of 10 points, with a -2 rating. This was a decline from his 2022-23 performance when he scored 14 goals and 20 points in 34 games after being called up from AHL Laval.

With his injury, Montreal’s depth at left wing faces uncertainty. Harvey-Pinard’s absence opens opportunities for players like Alex Barré-Boulet, Brendan Gallagher, Michael Pezzetta, and prospects Owen Beck, Filip Mesar, and Joshua Roy.

Islanders Could Still Trade Oliver Wahlstrom

Ethan Sears of The New York Post reports that Oliver Wahlstrom’s future with the Islanders is uncertain, despite his new one-year, $1 million contract signed on Thursday. He writes that the player is safe for now, but adds, “It would still be a surprise, however, if Wahlstrom was on the opening night roster.”

Oliver Wahlstrom, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The contract puts the Islanders over the $88 million salary cap. GM Lou Lamoriello admitted the team was seeking trade partners during the NHL Draft last month. If Wahlstrom is traded, it won’t be for pennies on the dollar. Lamoriello praised Wahlstrom’s performance in the 2022-23 season.

Sears suggests the Islanders will give Wahlstrom a chance to earn a roster spot during training camp. However, also possible is that the team could use the preseason as a showcase for a potential trade. If he doesn’t make the team or a trade partner isn’t found, Wahlstrom could end up on waivers or in the AHL.

Trade Talk on Kadri Quieting Down

With the offseason rush that was the NHL Draft and free agency, talk of trades have calmed down, including out of Calgary where the focus has been on a new arena. Around the end of June to the middle of July, there was chatter surrounding Nazem Kadri, but things have gone silent since then.

Kadri is reportedly happy in Calgary and is considered a key part of the Flames’ core group. NHL insider Darren Dreger noted on June 28 that while teams have shown interest in Kadri, Calgary is not looking for a full rebuild and values him highly. Dreger stated, “Teams are calling the Flames with interest in Nazem Kadri, however Calgary isn’t in a full tear down. They’re trying to reset their roster and Kadri is a big part of that. He also has a No Move and likes Calgary.”

About two weeks later, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period suggested that Kadri was willing to waive his no-trade clause in the right situation. There was some talk that he might be open to going back to Colorado, but the Avalanche are facing a tricky salary cap situation.

Laine Out of Player Assistance

Elliotte Friedman posted on Friday: “Good news on Patrik Laine: he is cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Glad to see he is feeling better.” He added that Laine is still recovering from shoulder surgery but trade talk is likely to pick up. He notes, “As for his NHL future, teams interested in acquiring him were told they are free to contact Laine. So that’s the next step before he and the Blue Jackets decide how to proceed.”

Is Jeff Marek Done With Sportsnet?

A report from YYZSportsmedia noted the following on Thursday: “Details are scarce but multiple sources tell me that for unconfirmed draft reasons , @JeffMarek will likely be no longer performing duties at Sportnet hockey. Details to follow. This would appear to include his podcast duties too.” They then added a follow up post saying: “Been quite the 48 hours : as per @DailyHiveVan & @theprovince Sportsnet has confirmed @JeffMarek departure from the network. This is an exceptionally sad day. Jeff is the consumate pro and is as universally liked in the industry as anyone. I can only hope he’s working again soon.”

It’s not clear why the two sides have gone their separate ways or what this will mean for the 32 Thoughts podcast and other shows Marek was connected to.