Anaheim Ducks 2024-25 Projected Lineup



It has been six straight seasons without playoff hockey for the Anaheim Ducks. The team ranks last in the league in points percentage (.421), goals per game (2.50), penalty kill percentage (76.5), and shots per game (28.1) during that span. It has been a struggle for the organization and the fanbase, but brighter days may finally be on the horizon. The team has an exciting young core, with additional promising prospects poised to join the fold soon. There is plenty of optimism that they can learn and grow together to make the Ducks more competitive.

It has been a relatively quiet offseason for the Ducks. The team completed trades with the Detroit Red Wings and Seattle Kraken for forward Robby Fabbri and defenseman Brian Dumoulin, respectively. Jansen Harkins inked a two-year, $1.575 million pact, and Carson Meyer penned a one-year, two-way agreement. General manager Pat Verbeek also re-signed Isac Lundestrom, Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Leason, Pavel Regenda, Nikita Nesterenko, and Jackson LaCombe to short-term deals. LaCombe was the lone player of that group who received a second year in his contract.

The Ducks were reportedly in the mix to go big-game hunting but failed to make a significant splash in free agency. Barring a considerable move before the start of the season, the team appears set to welcome the youth movement to the roster with open arms. Here’s a sneak peek at what that might look like: Ducks Projected Forward Lines

Ducks Projected Forward Lines

With no restricted free agents remaining, the coaching staff will have a full complement of players for the beginning of training camp. Experimenting with line combinations and roles will be fascinating to watch as the roster for opening night takes shape.

Left Wing Center Right Wing Cutter Gauthier Leo Carlsson Alex Killorn Trevor Zegras Mason McTavish Troy Terry Robby Fabbri Ryan Strome Frank Vatrano Jansen Harkins Isac Lundestrom Brett Leason

The trio of Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson, and Alex Killorn was featured in the Ducks’ 2023-24 regular-season finale versus the Vegas Golden Knights. They logged a team-high 12:43 of even-strength ice time while combining for seven shots on target. Gauthier and Carlsson picked up assists on a goal by LaCombe early in the third period, which ended up being the game-winner in a 4-1 triumph. Verbeek praised the line for having instant chemistry, which likely means it will remain intact for 2024-25. Carlsson and Gauthier will be focal points of the offense in the upcoming campaign, and Killorn provides the line with some leadership and a veteran presence.

Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)

Trevor Zegras is coming off a tumultuous 2023-24 season due to injuries and questions about his future with the Ducks. He is in desperate need of a bounce-back performance. That may not quiet the trade talk, but at least he would put himself in a position to feel better about his game and prove his doubters wrong. The 23-year-old forward will probably continue to see action on the wing, though the door for him to see time as a center likely isn’t closed. He could also assume the responsibilities of a center while leaving the faceoffs to Mason McTavish.

The 21-year-old McTavish showcased tremendous upside in 2022-23, but injuries limited him to 64 appearances. He has the potential to be a breakout player this coming season, and playing with the Ducks’ most productive players from 2021-22 to 2022-23 would be a great spot for him. In a common theme for the line, Terry will also look to get back on track in 2024-25 after falling below the 60-point mark for the first time in three seasons. Terry and Zegras tend to bring out the best in each other, and getting them firing on all cylinders will be a priority for head coach Greg Cronin.

Ryan Strome has become more of a winger in recent years but is more than capable of handling the duties of a middleman. It may seem wrong to have Frank Vatrano outside of the top six after his standout performance last campaign, but this move allows the Ducks to roll three lines that could contribute offensively. Strome, Vatrano, and McTavish might be a combination the Ducks revisit after their successful run to start 2023-24. However, Fabbri occupies that spot for now due to the likelihood of McTavish receiving an increased role. The 28-year-old Fabbri plays a similar style to Vatrano as a gritty scorer with skill, so they could complement each other nicely while Strome plays the role of puck distributor.

Lundestrom is the natural fit at center for the fourth line. He didn’t debut last season until January because of his injured Achilles and was limited to 46 contests. The 24-year-old’s $1.5 million deal for 2024-25 is a prove-it pact ahead of eligibility for arbitration next summer. Getting a full training camp under his belt should prove to be beneficial for the defensive-minded forward. Jansen Harkins and Brett Leason will provide the line with physical play. Ross Johnston and Brock McGinn will be in the mix as well. However, McGinn’s health is a question mark after he underwent disc surgery on his back in late March.

Sam Colangelo is a dark horse for a spot out of camp following his three-game tryout with the Ducks last campaign. Gaining a sense of what to expect at the NHL level will serve him well going into his first preseason. If he doesn’t crack the roster, the 22-year-old forward will likely be among the first call-ups from the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Ducks Projected Defense Pairings

The Ducks don’t have many right-handed blueliners, which probably means more lefties will be on their off-side again going into 2024-24. As a result, there could be a great deal of shuffling.

Left Side Defenseman Right Side Defenseman Cam Fowler Pavel Mintyukov Olen Zellweger Radko Gudas Brian Dumoulin Jackson LaCombe

Cam Fowler went through a revolving door of defense partners last season, but his numbers alongside Pavel Mintyukov stand out for all the right reasons. In all situations over 62 games and 70:09 of playing time, the duo posted an impressive 62.82% Corsi For (CF%), 59.84% Fenwick For (FF%), 62.50% share of the scoring chances (SCF%), and 62.22% share of the high danger scoring chances (HDCF%). Their success together should get them an extended look in 2024-25.

Pavel Mintyukov, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Olen Zellweger and Radko Gudas logged just 10:52 with one another last season, but the results were fairly even across the board, including a 50.00 CF% and 46.67 FF%. They did struggle to generate scoring chances, but the only other partners that Zellweger did better with are Mintyukov and Vaakanainen, who could serve as a depth defender going into 2024-25. The 20-year-old Zellweger was partnered with Fowler down the stretch, but their 46.94 CF%, 44.58 FF%, and 45.70 SCF% suggest a change should be in order.

Brian Dumoulin could be an intriguing partner for Gudas in a shutdown role, but playing with LaCombe could have a similar effect. The 23-year-old LaCombe could benefit from a decreased role after struggling with Fowler and Gudas last season. Zellweger also makes sense to play with LaCombe, but they only logged 8:38 of action as a pairing in 2023-24.

Tristan Luneau, one of the few right-shot blueliners available to the Ducks, could make the team out of training camp again. After missing the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship because of a knee infection, he didn’t return to action for the remainder of the season. His health will be the biggest factor in determining what comes next for his development. The 20-year-old Luneau could begin 2024-25 in the AHL with the Gulls if the Ducks feel he needs more time to get back up to speed.

Ducks Projected Goaltenders

Trade rumors never seem to go away for John Gibson, but the emergence of Lukas Dostal adds an interesting wrinkle to the equation. They will battle for starts in 2024-25, and if Dostal secures the No. 1 job, Gibson’s odds of being dealt may increase.

Starting Goaltender Backup Goaltender Lukas Dostal John Gibson

The Ducks envision the crease situation as a competition between Gibson and Dostal. Unsurprisingly, the team is focusing on wins as the driving force for more playing time, but if victories are hard to come by, then performing well should be enough to string together starts.

Dostal became the goaltender of choice down the stretch last campaign, which gives him a slight edge. The 24-year-old netminder is primed for an increased role after making a career-high 44 appearances, including 38 starts, in 2023-24. Still, Gibson’s experience could work in his favor ahead of the Ducks’ season opener.

Final Thoughts on the Ducks Projected Lineup

There is reason to believe the team will take positive steps forward offensively in 2024-25. A full season of Carlsson following his workload-reducing development plan and adding Gauthier should provide a significant boost. Healthier seasons from McTavish, Zegras, Killorn, and Mintyukov would also improve the Ducks’ offensive outlook. The top three lines can all contribute, and the defense pairings can move the puck effectively.

The Ducks will probably continue to struggle in the defensive zone, so cutting down on time spent chasing the opposition will be paramount. Gibson and Dostal were left on an island too often to fend for themselves because their teammates couldn’t win the puck back or move it quickly enough.

Based on the team’s current roster, a return to playoff contention in 2024-25 is unlikely for the Ducks. Still, the organization is at a point in the rebuild where the young players, especially the ones with experience, must continue to show growth. The prospect pool is deep, and several players have displayed flashes of brilliance at the NHL level, but it hasn’t resulted in more goals scored or fewer goals against yet. Getting more out of the offense would be a good first step.

