Meet the Anaheim Ducks’ 2024 Offseason Additions

The Anaheim Ducks missed the boat on the first day of free agency, but the team has added depth through signings and trades during the 2024 offseason. General manager Pat Verbeek, who was active a year ago, could not reel in a big fish when the market opened on July 1 despite his best efforts. According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, sources said the Ducks offered lucrative contracts to Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault before both of them ultimately agreed to terms with the Nashville Predators (from ‘Anaheim Ducks took big swings in NHL free agency, but made no contact,’ The Athletic, July 1, 2024). It is disappointing that the club didn’t make a splash in free agency. However, Stephens was right to point out that the Ducks still have a tremendous amount of cap space, plenty of high-end prospects, and alluring roster players if Verbeek wants to explore the trade front before the 2024-25 campaign starts.

The Ducks hoped to upgrade the top-six forward group with established talent and bring some much-needed depth to the right side of the defense corps. Both goals still need to be fulfilled, but the team has taken small steps to strengthen the third and fourth lines while improving defensively.

Acquired Fabbri and Dumoulin Through Trades

The Ducks obtained Robby Fabbri and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft from the Detroit Red Wings on July 3 in exchange for goaltender Gage Alexander. Bringing in Fabbri’s $4 million cap hit helped lift the Ducks above the cap floor. The 28-year-old forward tied his previous best with 18 goals in 68 games during the 2023-24 campaign despite averaging a mere 12:52 of ice time per contest. He finished with 32 points, 77 hits, and 97 shots on target. He accounted for 37 points for the St. Louis Blues during his rookie season in 2015-16 but has not come close to building off that success in subsequent years. He lifted the Stanley Cup as a member of the Blues in 2019.

He will likely slot in on the third or fourth line during the upcoming campaign. The Ducks could also utilize him on the second power-play combination. Despite his limited role at 5-on-5 with the Red Wings this past season, Fabbri ranked seventh among the team’s forwards in power-play minutes (138:44) and tied for eighth on the club with a personal-best 12 points on the man advantage.

The Ducks landed Brian Dumoulin from the Seattle Kraken on July 2 for a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The Kraken had to shed some cap space after inking rearguard Brandon Montour and forward Chandler Stephenson to seven-year deals, which allowed the Ducks to make an opportunistic move. The 32-year-old Dumoulin scored a career-high six goals despite averaging only 0.86 shots per game and tallied 16 points in 80 outings during his lone season with the Kraken. Additionally, he was credited with 79 blocks and 72 hits.

Brian Dumoulin, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Another left-handed blueliner wasn’t a pressing need for the Ducks, but Dumoulin should be a good depth piece on the second or third pairing. He has a steadying presence on the ice, moves the puck well, and defends plays effectively with positioning and an active stick. It’s also worth noting that he doesn’t take many penalties, which was an issue this past season. The Ducks were whistled for a league-high 439 infractions in 2023-24, including a whopping 377 minor penalties. His leadership skills will also benefit the young blueliners of the Ducks. Dumoulin won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He could also be used as trade bait prior to the 2025 deadline.

Signed Forwards Harkins and Meyer

Jansen Harkins signed a two-year, $1.575 million pact with the Ducks on July 2. He suited up in 45 contests with the Penguins last season after being claimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets in October 2023. The 27-year-old chipped in four assists, 37 shots, and 74 hits at the NHL level. He also notched five goals and 12 points in 14 appearances with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2023-24.

He missed chunks of the season due to injuries, including a 19-game absence because of a hand injury. He underwent surgery after getting into a fight with Beck Malenstyn of the Washington Capitals on March 7. Harkins is a blue-collar type who skates well for a big man. He could find a spot for himself on the Ducks’ fourth line.

Carson Meyer agreed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Ducks. He picked up one goal, one assist, 10 shots, and 37 hits over 14 appearances with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season. He spent most of the campaign with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, compiling 22 goals, 37 points, and 65 penalty minutes in 55 outings.

Meyer, who will turn 27 in August, will likely start the 2024-25 season in the AHL with the San Diego Gulls. He only has 41 games of NHL experience, providing two goals and four assists over the past three campaigns. Meyer could be a call-up option for the Ducks.

More Moves Could Come and Roster Players May Be More Impactful

It is not a stretch to see the Ducks’ offseason changes as underwhelming. However, it could be a silver lining to refrain from overspending or overcommitting on higher-tier free agents, especially with several members of the young core eligible for contract extensions next summer. The Ducks should get a boost from a full season of Leo Carlsson, and Cutter Gauthier’s rookie campaign will provide plenty of intrigue. If Mason McTavish, Alex Killorn, Trevor Zegras, Pavel Mintyukov, and Tristan Luneau remain healthy, they could also be significant difference-makers. There is still plenty to look forward to in 2024-25, and of course, the team may not be finished making changes to the roster.