Meet the Anaheim Ducks’ 2023 Free Agency Additions

The Anaheim Ducks made a splash on the opening day of free agency, signing former Tampa Bay Lightning winger Alex Killorn and ex-Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas to multi-year contracts. Ducks general manager (GM) Pat Verbeek placed an emphasis on adding players with leadership skills and competitive qualities to support the club’s young core group of Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Mason McTavish, and Jamie Drysdale.

“It’s important for our young guys to understand what compete is all about, what paying the price is all about – in the weight room and [being] a complete professional, doing things the right way every minute of the day when they’re at the rink. So it was vital. Certainly they have an understanding of what winning’s all about, not accepting losing. So that standard of compete, that standard of work ethic every day that comes to practice will be shown to all our young guys. I think there’s instant credibility with these guys walking inside that locker room. It’s a leadership that our team certainly needed, and they’re awesome people to go with it.” – Pat Verbeek Press Conference via NHL.com

Anaheim’s new additions provide some much-needed depth to the roster, but their roles in steering the club through the rebuild will be just as important.

Alex Killorn

Killorn agreed to a four-year, $25 million contract with the Ducks after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Lightning. On the all-time list of Tampa Bay players, the 33-year-old forward ranks fifth in games played (805), sixth in goals (198), eighth in assists (268), and seventh in points (466). He is coming off the most productive campaign of his NHL career, with 27 goals and 64 points in 82 contests.

Killorn’s previous relationship with Verbeek, who was the Lightning’s assistant GM and director of player personnel from 2012-19 and the director of professional scouting from 2010-12, played a role in luring him to the Ducks. After the signing, he told reporters that he is excited about the future of the team and has confidence in Verbeek: “You obviously want to be part of a successful team. Anaheim hasn’t been successful the past year, but looking at their depth, their prospects they have, and knowing Pat, he’s was with us in Tampa when we turned our team around, I have no doubts he’ll do the same thing. I think he has the right vision going forward, talking to him today. I’m really excited for the future of this team.”

Killorn isn’t overly flashy, but he should help fill the team’s need for a scoring winger. He’s expected to slot into one of the top two lines alongside McTavish or Zegras next season. The Ducks will lean on his experience, which includes two Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021, to help prepare the team’s young core for success.

Radko Gudas

Radko Gudas signed a three-year, $12 million contract with Anaheim after playing for the Panthers for the previous three campaigns. The 33-year-old blueliner chipped in two goals and 17 points in 72 appearances last season, but he isn’t being brought in to supply offense. He has a reputation for playing a rugged in-your-face style, which is something the Ducks have been lacking. He is known for his physicality, leading the league in hits in two of the past three seasons.

Anaheim’s defense corps will get a boost with the addition of Gudas. He can fill an enforcer-type role while being capable of logging nearly 20 minutes of ice time per match. His presence could deter opponents from taking liberties with Anaheim’s skilled players and give the team some much-needed snarl from the back end.

Gudas projects to be an ideal defense partner for high-profile prospect Olen Zellweger, who stands a very good chance of claiming a roster spot out of training camp. This pairing would offer a strong blend of offensive and defensive capabilities, granting Zellweger the freedom to jump into the rush to make plays and Gudas more of a stay-at-home shutdown role.

Similar to Killorn, Anaheim targeted Gudas for his leadership and experience. Verbeek noted Florida’s 2023 run to the Cup Final as a big reason he pushed for the veteran rearguard: “… you saw how hard he is to play against, very physical and tough. So we are looking to add that element to our blue line.” Gudas should fit in nicely as a top-four defender for the Ducks.

Robert Hagg

Robert Hagg joined the Ducks on July 4 after inking a one-year, $775,000 contract. He was credited with two goals, five assists, and 111 hits in 38 outings with the Detroit Red Wings last season. The 28-year-old wasn’t a regular in the lineup, and he will likely be an auxiliary defender for the Ducks as well.

Anaheim’s defensive prospect pool is deep, even if Zellweger graduates to the NHL in 2023-24. Having a player like Hagg will take off the pressure to fill a spot with another young player and give defenders like Pavel Mintyukov, Tyson Hinds, Drew Helleson, and Jackson LaCombe more time to develop in the American Hockey League, playing big minutes with the San Diego Gulls.

Changing the Ducks’ Culture

Anaheim isn’t expected to jump into playoff contention next season, but at the same time, it’s important to continue to foster good working habits and ensure that players are progressing along the right path. Verbeek doesn’t want his young core getting frustrated or growing too accustomed to losing, so it makes perfect sense to bring in some experienced leaders.

Killorn and Gudas were brought in to help build a winning attitude in the dressing room and make the Ducks harder to play against, which was an integral part of Verbeek’s offseason plan. The transition from being an easy out for opponents to becoming a pesky and underestimated team is the next step toward success for the Ducks.