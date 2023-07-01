Ducks Sign Alex Killorn to 4-Year Deal

After a career year, Alex Killorn has signed a four-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks, earning an average annual value of $6.25 million per season. He set a career-high in goals (27) and points (64) with the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of becoming a free agent, and after playing a key role in two Stanley Cups and another appearance in the Stanley Cup Final, he was highly sought after. Even after all of the success, he is still chasing more.

Killorn, who is 33 with a ton of valuable experience, is an excellent winger who fits anywhere in the lineup. He has been an easy bet for 20 goals and 45 points for the majority of his career, but has upped his production in the two years prior to free agency. He has only missed four regular season games in the past eight seasons, so not only is he consistent in his production, but he is also an extremely durable player.

Killorn brings a lot to the table. His offensive impacts, while could be inflated due to playing with players like Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov on a nightly basis, are just the beginning of what he brings to a team. He has speed but plays a heavy game, and is not afraid to hit or battle along the boards. He adds instant value when slotted into the lineup to both the power play and penalty kill.

As THW’s Jim Bay pointed out in a fairly recent article, “During a broadcast on TSN back in December of 2022, their crack research staff posted that no NHL player has played more games over the last 10 years, regular season and playoffs combined, than Killorn.” He has a lot of miles on him, but this year he proved that he isn’t ready to quit with his career year. The experience that he picked up over this span goes a lot further than many may think. Adding this value to a locker room, whether the team has had recent success or not, adds to the depth of leadership.

Killorn’s Versatility Goes Unmatched

As mentioned, whether it is even strength, the penalty kill, or on either power play unit, Killorn will always make an impact. He can play whatever style the coach needs him to play, whether that be a quiet shift shutting down the opposition’s top players or taking advantage of a tired group on the ice and taking over offensively. I pointed out that he played with some superstars, but he was certainly no passenger on those lines.

Killorn’s veteran presence will be a great asset to the Ducks in their rebuild, and playing with Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry could certainly benefit everyone involved. He knows how to play a competitive game, but also adds a level of physicality and two-way play that their forward group is desperately missing.