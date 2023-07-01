Islanders Re-Sign Scott Mayfield to 7-Year Deal

The New York Islanders have re-signed defenseman Scott Mayfield to a seven-year extension worth $3.5 million a season. They luckily got a nice discount in signing him to such a long-term deal to remain in Long Island, and they were able to keep the massive 6-foot-5, 220-pound blueliner as they look to make it back into the playoff picture in 2023-24.

$3.5M AAV x 7 years for Mayfield https://t.co/JgY5mU3OgN — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023 Mayfield, who is 30 years old, is coming off a career-high 24 points in the 2022-23 season after scoring six goals and adding 18 assists for 24 points through a full 82 games played. He’s never been much of an offensive producer, but he earned his keep in the NHL with a physical two-way game, and now it seems he’ll finish his career as an Islander after being drafted by them over a decade ago.

The Islanders selected Mayfield in the first round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft at 34th overall. He got his first taste of NHL action during the 2013-14 season but never found a consistent spot in the lineup until the 2017-18 season.

Scott Mayfield, New York Islanders, September 17, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He played his junior career after being drafted at the University of Denver in the NCAA where through two seasons, he played 81 games scoring seven goals and adding 22 assists for 29 points. Prior to joining the NCAA, he played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Youngstown Phantoms where through 111 games, he scored 17 goals and added 21 assists for 38 points.

Throughout 11 seasons in the NHL, Mayfield has played 428 games scoring 25 goals and adding 86 assists for 111 points which comes out to a 0.26 points per game average. He has earned a reputation as a bottom-four two-way defenseman that isn’t scared of any scenario on the ice. He fights, blocks shots, and battles in the corners. He’s clearly loved by the Islanders’ faithful.

Mayfield’s Future & Fit With The Islanders

Mayfield getting a long-term deal for a low average annual value doesn’t surprise me. He’ll be in a leadership role for the rest of his time in Long Island, and hopefully, he’s able to maintain a solid pace into the end of his deal. He plays a strong two-way game that the team loves and now he won’t be going anywhere for a long time.

The Isles will be looking to get back into the playoffs next season, so bringing back one of their strongest players increases their chances on the ice, and improves morality in the dressing room. Mayfield is a guy they can trust to throw anywhere in the lineup and play the role well.

