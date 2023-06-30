2023 NHL Free Agency Tracker

It may be hard to believe, but NHL free agency is here. On July 1, teams around the NHL will officially be permitted to sign free agents. It is going to be a busy time, so you may find yourself having trouble keeping up with all the moves happening. Thankfully for you, we here at The Hockey Writers have you covered with this live tracker. It will be updated throughout the summer as signings come to fruition.

Below is a look at all of the signings that have occurred. If you are looking for more details about a specific signing, click on the player’s name for a story on the signing.

Date TeamPlayerPositionContract
June 30Mattias JanmarkF1 Year/$1 million
June 30Jesper FastRW2 Years/$4.8 million
June 30Chicago Blackhawks LogoCorey PerryRW1 Year/$4 million
June 29Ivan BarbashevF5 Years/$25 million
June 28Timo MeierRW8 Years/$70.4 million
June 28David Kampf C4 Years/$9.6 million
June 28Yegor SharangovichF2 Years/$6.2 million
June 27Evgenii DadonovLW2 Years/$4.5 million
June 27Pierre-Luc Dubois C8 Years/$68 million
June 27Chicago Blackhawks LogoNick FolignoLW1 Year/$4 million
June 25Connor IngramG3 Years/$5.85 million
June 24hurricanes logo 1997 - presentJordan StaalC4 Years/$11.6 million
June 23Erik HaulaC3 Years/$9.45 million
June 21Mathieu Olivier RW2 Years/$2.2 million
June 20Zemgus GirgensonsC1 Year/$2.5 million
June 20Sean MonahanC1 Year/$1.985 million
June 15Jesper BrattLW8 Years/$63 million
June 13Derek Ryan C2 Years/$1.8 million
June 9Damon Severson D8 Years/$50 million
June 7Chicago Blackhawks LogoAndreas AthanasiouF2 Years/$8.5 million
June 7Vladislav GavrikovD2 Years/$11.75 million
June 5Cole CaufieldRW8 Years/$62.8 million