2023 NHL Free Agency Tracker

It may be hard to believe, but NHL free agency is here. On July 1, teams around the NHL will officially be permitted to sign free agents. It is going to be a busy time, so you may find yourself having trouble keeping up with all the moves happening. Thankfully for you, we here at The Hockey Writers have you covered with this live tracker. It will be updated throughout the summer as signings come to fruition.
Below is a look at all of the signings that have occurred. If you are looking for more details about a specific signing, click on the player’s name for a story on the signing.
|Date
|Team
|Player
|Position
|Contract
|June 30
|Mattias Janmark
|F
|1 Year/$1 million
|June 30
|Jesper Fast
|RW
|2 Years/$4.8 million
|June 30
|Corey Perry
|RW
|1 Year/$4 million
|June 29
|Ivan Barbashev
|F
|5 Years/$25 million
|June 28
|Timo Meier
|RW
|8 Years/$70.4 million
|June 28
|David Kampf
|C
|4 Years/$9.6 million
|June 28
|Yegor Sharangovich
|F
|2 Years/$6.2 million
|June 27
|Evgenii Dadonov
|LW
|2 Years/$4.5 million
|June 27
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|C
|8 Years/$68 million
|June 27
|Nick Foligno
|LW
|1 Year/$4 million
|June 25
|Connor Ingram
|G
|3 Years/$5.85 million
|June 24
|Jordan Staal
|C
|4 Years/$11.6 million
|June 23
|Erik Haula
|C
|3 Years/$9.45 million
|June 21
|Mathieu Olivier
|RW
|2 Years/$2.2 million
|June 20
|Zemgus Girgensons
|C
|1 Year/$2.5 million
|June 20
|Sean Monahan
|C
|1 Year/$1.985 million
|June 15
|Jesper Bratt
|LW
|8 Years/$63 million
|June 13
|Derek Ryan
|C
|2 Years/$1.8 million
|June 9
|Damon Severson
|D
|8 Years/$50 million
|June 7
|Andreas Athanasiou
|F
|2 Years/$8.5 million
|June 7
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|D
|2 Years/$11.75 million
|June 5
|Cole Caufield
|RW
|8 Years/$62.8 million