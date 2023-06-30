Blackhawks to Sign Corey Perry to 1-Year Contract

One of the most notable names in free agency is off the board, as Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, according to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun. The Blackhawks acquired his unrestricted free agent (UFA) rights on Thursday (June 29).

With this move, the Blackhawks have added an 18-year veteran who still is effective because of his secondary scoring ability and tenacious style of play.

Perry’s 2022-23 Season

When looking at Corey Perry’s 2022-23 season, it is fair to say that it came with mixed results. The 38-year-old performed well offensively in a fourth-line role, posting 12 goals and 25 points in 81 games played. However, his team-worst minus-28 clearly displayed that he had some trouble defensively. This is shown even further when noting that Haydn Fleury had the second-worst rating on the club, sporting a minus-10.

Yet, Perry was one of the Lightning’s best players during the playoffs. He made an evident impact against the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording two goals and five points in six games played. It is clear that the 6-foot-3 winger can still make a difference while playing at his highest level, so it will be interesting to see if he can translate his postseason play to the Blackhawks from here.

Perry’s Fit With the Blackhawks

Perry’s days as an elite top-six forward are long gone, but he has shown that he can still produce well offensively in a bottom-six role. When taking a look at Blackhawks’s roster, it is fair to assume that he will be taking over third-line or fourth-line duties. When noting that Chicago could use more secondary scoring in their bottom six, it makes sense that they are now taking a chance on Perry. Keep in mind, he also posted a 40-point campaign in 82 games during the 2021-22 season as well.

Another big element that the Blackhawks are getting from Perry is his grittiness. The Blackhawks certainly could use more of that, especially with generational prospect Connor Bedard now on the team. There is no question that the 2003 first-round pick will protect some of Chicago’s youngest players.

Perry Provides Plenty of Experience & Leadership

As noted above, Perry has 18 NHL seasons on his resume. Over that time, he has appeared in 1,257 career games split between the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, and Lightning, posting 417 goals, 466 assists, and 883 points. Yes, the veteran has put together a strong career offensively, but there is more to it. He is a former Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner and Hart Memorial Winner (2011). With that, he is a four-time All-Star and Stanley Cup champion.

Perry has also been praised for his leadership abilities over the years, and this is something that he should bring over to Blackhawks. This is certainly a major perk, as the Blackhawks have Bedard and other young players who should benefit from having Perry around as a mentor.

Nevertheless, this looks like a strong signing on paper for both parties, but we will need to wait and see how Perry performs for the Chicago from here.