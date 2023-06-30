Maple Leafs Bet Big on Payoff with Cowan Pick

It has been a while since the Toronto Maple Leafs drafted a top name in the first round, the last one being Rodion Amirov back in 2020. Even though they lost a pick and regained one it was another opportunity to add another top prospect to the Maple Leafs system.

With an abundance of talent left on the board when the Maple Leafs went up to make their selection, it was going to be interesting to see who they were going to select at 28th overall. Instead, they went off the board in selecting Easton Cowan from the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

It was definitely a selection that caught everyone off guard as this is a pick that probably could’ve been made had the Maple Leafs traded down. Cowan is an interesting selection given how he was supposed to be a potential third-round pick, mid-second at best. Is this a selection that could pay off?

Cowan was on Leafs’ Radar

It seems like the Maple Leafs went with the be patient approach than going with the best player available. Considering how deep of a draft this was, there were a number of names that were available. Gavin Brindley, Riley Heidt, Ethan Gauthier, Andrew Cristall and Gracyn Sawchyn all could’ve been potential targets for the Maple Leafs. They could’ve taken any of them, but Cowan was in their range as other teams were high on him as well.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Some people may think we may have reached,” said Maple Leafs director of amateur scouting Wes Clark. “Part of the job, too, is collecting intel. We knew a number of teams behind us had him higher on their board. He was our guy and we took him.”

Even Cowan was confident that his play and progression– especially in the playoffs– spoke for itself to be a first-rounder.

“My playoffs kind of helped me,” Cowan said speaking to the media after his selection. “I think just the team winning each and every night really helped me… proving that you can win each and every night is really huge for you.”

Given Clark’s assessment and how other teams valued Cowan, it’s possible that things can still work out for the Maple Leafs as Cowan does bring potential.

High Energy and Compete

There was a sense that leading up to the draft that Cowan was improving his stock. If you’ve watched the Knights this season, they weren’t the most skilled, but their work ethic showed. Cowan was at the forefront.

Despite not having the offensive numbers as some of the other top names in this class, Cowan was making a name for himself. He had 53 points in 68 games for the Knights in the regular season, but went on a tear offensively in the OHL playoffs with 21 points in 20 games. He elevated his level of play when the team needed him to and it showed.

Cowan is a reliable and competitive winger, something the team values when selecting their prospects. He plays with great energy as he even described his “hounding mentality” to the media as a strength, similar to the way that Nazem Kadri plays. Combined with his speed, his transitional play, playmaking abilities and hockey sense you can see the appeal as he has the offensive potential that he possesses. That was consistently on display during the postseason, which helped improve his stock. He even tested well in the pro agility at the combine, posting the best right and left times.

Easton Cowan: well-rounded offensive game, dynamite in transition with a combo of pace & patience, great at attacking the inside, and creates space for his teammates (advantages created) at a top-20 rate across the CHL/USHL. Early, sure. But he has 1st-round intelligence. pic.twitter.com/0HsagME05H — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) June 29, 2023

Cowan played in the GOJHL last season and was above a point per game with the Komoka Kings, as it helped with his development and transition to the OHL playing for Mark and Dale Hunter in London. It’s a testament to what the Hunters have done in terms of drafting and developing talent for the next level. Clark talked about his development throughout the season and play in big moments.

“It was quite impressive,” Clark said. “He started off the year with limited minutes. Second half, progression every month, every game all the way into the playoffs really elevated. I think he’s really early in his development curve.”

Will This Selection Pay Off?

It’ll be interesting to see how this pays off for the Maple Leafs as he could be a player that could surprise many in the future as he continues to develop.

There’s a good chance that could see an increased role for the London Knights this coming season as a leader for this team. It’s even possible that he can follow a similar path like former Knight Luke Evangelista, who is becoming a household prospect for the Nashville Predators. In his draft year, he was just scratching the surface and exploded the following season offensively with 111 points in his draft year + 1 season.

Looking at the roster right now, the Maple Leafs don’t need immediate help from their prospects, as is the case with Cowan. He knows that he needs to improve and develop, despite having some great strengths in regards to his compete level, skating and hands.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

“I really want to work on getting bigger and work on my shot,” Cowan said. “You can always get better at everything.”

While it was a pick that really caught everyone off guard, it’s one that could eventually payoff for the Maple Leafs. Cowan has the work ethic and mindset to go along with his developing skillset that can make a strong and tenacious player to go up against. Many thought the same thing with Fraser Minten in 2022 and he has improved throughout the season.

The same could be said for Cowan.

