Toronto Maple Leafs Draft Easton Cowan 28th Overall

With the 28th pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs have selected Easton Cowen from the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

About Easton Cowan

In a different era, Easton Cowan would have been overlooked at the NHL Draft due to his size. However, in the modern NHL, top-end skill can win out over big-bodied players. In recent years, the Toronto Maple Leafs have shown their willingness to draft and develop smaller players, and this continued with their 2023 first-round pick.

On the ice, Cowan is a perfect two-way forward who has top-end scoring talent along with a deep understanding of how to shut down his opponents in his own zone. Also, while he isn’t the biggest player, he shows no fear while fighting for the puck along the boards.

Cowan is a big reason why the London Knights made a deep run in the 2023 Playoffs, so he is already proving that he knows what it takes to win when the lights are brightest. If he reached his full potential, he will become a dominant two-way forward that will slot into Toronto’s top six with ease.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“If you’re looking for a player who could be a steal of the 2023 NHL Draft, look no further than Easton Cowan of the London Knights. Despite being undersized, he has a complete hockey toolkit that should allow him to excel at the sport for years once he breaks onto the scene.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights. (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

“On the ice, Cowan plays a nonstop two-way game that makes him one of the most notable players every shift. He has a visceral understanding of the sport that allows him to either find the right place to set up his teammates to score or to shut down his opponent’s opportunities. He also isn’t afraid of playing a tough game despite his size, as he will battle in the corners to dig out a puck.

“Throughout the Knights’ run to the 2023 OHL Western Conference Final, Cowen flashed his playmaking abilities by posting nine goals and 21 points in 20 games played. This playoff was a bit of a coming-out party for him, as he showcased that he could produce points when his team needed it most as well as shut down opponents.

“Now, when discussing an undersized player who is going to be selected at the NHL draft, it’s easy to draw connections to current players who beat the odds and act like that should be the expectation. So, expect to hear names like Brayden Point thrown around alongside Cowan, especially if he is selected in the third round. However, that’s a great example of what type of player he can be if everything develops perfectly, even if expectations should be a bit tempered.”

How This Affects the Maple Leafs’ Plans

While Cowan has an incredible toolkit to build upon, he is going to need time to reach his full potential. When Toronto made this pick, they did so with the understanding that they will not be seeing him in their lineup for at least three to four years.

However, if they take their time and let him develop, they will reap the rewards of a player who can contribute in all zones, which is something they need to continue competing for the Stanley Cup. So, while this is not a short-term solution, there’s no reason to believe that Cowan can’t become an important part of their core.