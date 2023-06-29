Colorado Avalanche Draft Mikhail Gulyayev 31st Overall

With the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Colorado Avalanche have selected Mikhail Gulyayev from Omskie Yastreby of the Russian Junior Leagues (MHL)

About Mikhail Gulyayev

Of all of the defensemen projected to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, Mikhail Gulyayev was arguably the most consistent throughout the 2022-23 season. He started the year as a first-rounder, put together a solid season, and ended it as a first-rounder. Given how much change has occurred amongst defensemen of this class, that’s a feat in itself.

What makes Gulyayev stand out is his offensive potential. While playing for Omskie Yastreby of the Russian Junior Leagues (MHL), he posted 25 points in 23 games played, and has shown that he has the instincts to be a threat in the scoring zone at all times. Also, as one of the best skaters with a fantastic ability to read the ice and make the right choice with the puck, he fits the build of a modern roaming defenseman who focuses more on driving offense and quarterbacking a power play than worrying about defensive responsibility.

Sure, he’s a bit undersized and his defensive game will need work, but there’s plenty of evidence that Gulyayev can be successful in the NHL given his toolkit. So, expect him to be one of those 50-point players who still goes minus on the season at first with how many of his points come on the man advantage.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Gulyayev is a very confident and skilled puck handler, efficiently transitioning the puck out of his zone and into his opponent’s. Once he’s in the offensive zone, Gulyayev is a willing and able playmaker who excels at walking the blue line to find and create passing lanes.

Mikhail Gulyayev, Team Russia. (Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images)

“His skating is the biggest stand out trait, making Gulyayev a threat whenever he has the puck and a few strides worth of space. He generates speed well in straight lines as well as through crossovers, and his crossover patterning can be quite elusive, allowing him to break opposing defenders’ ankles on the rush. Gulyayev also has great edgework which makes him remarkably agile in any direction. In the defensive zone, he loves to put a forechecker on his back as he races to loop behind his own net, gaining a ridiculous amount of speed to burst out the other side toward the blue line.

“All of his best defensive skills are really just offensive skills, but hey, the best defense is a good offense right? Not exactly, but nobody tell Gulyayev because he’s often joining the rush or getting open in passing lanes as if he’s a fourth forward on the ice. His defensive game will need some honing, but that’s to be expected for any teenaged defender. However, Gulyayev’s size (5-foot-10) will likely put a cap on his defensive potential. Quinn Hughes, a similarly sized offensive defenseman, has taken some serious steps recently to level up his defensive acumen, so nothing’s impossible.”

How This Affects the Avalanche’s Plans

If Gulyayev were a few inches taller, it’s not unreasonable to believe that he would have been a top-10 selection at the 2023 NHL Draft. However, due to a number of factors including his size and defensive ceiling, Colorado may have gotten a steal with this pick.

In a different era, Gulyayev would never have been able to reach his full potential, but right now he is a perfect fit for the Avalanche. Defense can be taught, and he will need a few years playing against stronger opponents to take those next steps in his career. However, Colorado are the right franchise that can get the most out of him, especially since they understand exactly how to develop a player with his strengths and weaknesses.

Once again, patience will be key, as there will be some nasty growing pains with Gulyayev, but that’s part of the process for a player like this. So, as long as the Avalanche approach this with the right understanding of what he can be, they could have one of the top point producers of this class.