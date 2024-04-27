Steven Stamkos Records 100th Career Playoff Point

Steven Stamkos reached a playoff milestone when he opened scoring with a power play goal in game four of the First Round. He recorded his 100th career playoff point. He becomes the 57th player to ever reach the mark.

STAMMER GETS US GOING!!! pic.twitter.com/gd7s7kSyKU — x – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 27, 2024

Stamkos has been the backbone of the Lightning during this playoff series against the Florida Panthers. He’s had a goal in all four games. Three of these goals have come on the power play. At this time, he is averaging a goal per game along with more than a point per game for the first time in his career. Stamkos has five total points in the series thus far.

His goal was the first time the Lightning have opened scoring in this series. This goal was Stamkos’ 20th career playoff power-play goal, and he’s one goal away from 50 career playoff goals.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

Stamkos is making the most of his final games ahead of becoming a free agent – and potentially his final game as a member of the team that drafted him first overall back in 2008.

The Lightning face elimination in the first round. They trail 3-0 in the series. They look to avoid being swept in the first round for the first time since the infamous 2019 sweep at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets.