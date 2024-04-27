Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Golden Knights – Game 3

The Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

Western Conference First Round, Game 3

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN360, SN, TVAS

Vegas leads best-of-7 series 2-0

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Evgenii Dadonov

Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Ty Dellandrea, Craig Smith

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Bourque, a forward, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Marchment and Faksa are game-time decisions after sustaining undisclosed injuries late in the third period of a 3-1 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday. If neither can play, Bourque would draw in for Marchment, and Smith would draw in for Faksa.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Alec Martinez

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Michael Amadio, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton

Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)

Status report

Karlsson was absent from the morning skate but is expected to play.

