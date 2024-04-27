Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Golden Knights – Game 3

The Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight for Game 3 of their first round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(1C) STARS at (2WC) GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Western Conference First Round, Game 3
10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, BSSW, SN360, SN, TVAS
Vegas leads best-of-7 series 2-0
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Radek Faksa — Evgenii Dadonov
Thomas Harley — Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell — Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter — Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mavrik Bourque, Ty Dellandrea, Craig Smith
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
- Bourque, a forward, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Friday.
- Marchment and Faksa are game-time decisions after sustaining undisclosed injuries late in the third period of a 3-1 loss in Game 2 on Wednesday. If neither can play, Bourque would draw in for Marchment, and Smith would draw in for Faksa.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud — Alec Martinez
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Michael Amadio, Paul Cotter, Pavel Dorofeyev, Ben Hutton
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Status report
- Karlsson was absent from the morning skate but is expected to play.
