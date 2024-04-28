Lightning Start Strong to Defeat Panthers in Game 4 to Avoid Elimination

Steven Stamkos and Brandon Hagel scored twice as the Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Saturday (April 27) to avoid being eliminated and forcing a Game 5 in the NHL Playoff series. The Panthers now lead the series 3-1.

The Lightning’s win also ended the Panthers’ nine straight road playoff games against the Eastern Conference opponents.

The Lightning jumped out to a three-goal lead in the first period behind goals by Stamkos, Hagel, and Brayden Point. With his goal, Stamkos became the fourth player age 34 or older in NHL history with a four-game goal streak to begin the postseason, joining Rick Tocchet (5 GP in 1998), Teemu Selanne (4 GP in 2011) and Gordie Howe (4 GP in 1963).

Hagel’s goal was shorthanded, and Point scored on a nifty wraparound behind Panther goaltender Serbei Brobrosvky.

Hey there shortyyyyyy 👋 pic.twitter.com/dKiAiqfXZ6 — x – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 27, 2024

The Panthers roared back in the second period, getting three goals from Carter Verghaege, Sam Reinhardt, and Oliver Ekman-Larson. Only a Brandon Hagel goal midway through the period allowed the Lightning to head into the second intermission with a 4-3 lead.

The Panthers were unable to tie the game in the third period, as the Lightning got goals from Stamkos and Nick Paul to seal the victory.

Coming into the game, Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy owned a career record of 5-5 with a 2.04 goals-against-average and .926 save percentage in potential-elimination games in a best-of-seven series. He ended the game with XX saves and XX shots. Bobrovsky

Related: Steven Stamkos Records 100th Career Playoff Point

Sergachev Returns

In a bit of surprise, Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev returned to action after suffering a significant injury in February. Sergachev fractured his tibia and fibula in a Feb 7 game against the New York Rangers, which required surgery and made it unlikely for him to play hockey again in 2023-24.

However, Sergachev received medical clearance on Friday (April 26) and was paired frequently with Erik Cernak. He got an assist on Hagel’s second goal and logged 17 minutes of ice time.

Game 5 of the series will be Monday night (April 29) at Amerant Bank Arena.

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub