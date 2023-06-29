St. Louis Blues Draft Theo Lindstein 29th Overall

With the 29th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the St. Louis Blues have selected Theo Lindstein from Brynas IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL)

About Theo Lindstein

Theo Lindstein has been ranked either in the first or second round all season long and now has the honor of calling himself a first-round pick. The smooth-skating defenseman has the tools to become a solid two-way threat in his prime, even though his stats do not show it yet. Right now, he’s more of a defensive-minded blueliner capable of defending quick forwards. But his shot is good for his age, and he has the smarts that are needed to play in the NHL.

Latest News & Highlights

Playing for Brynas IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season, Lindstein’s numbers didn’t jump off the page; he only had one goal and two points in 32 games. However, he thrived at the international level, posting four goals and 15 points in 15 games across all tournaments, including an impressive performance at the 2023 U18s where he recorded a goal and five points in seven games. Those totals should give the Blues hope that he could become a more offensive threat in the big leagues one day.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Lindstein is a powerful skater with a very smooth stride, which allows him to backcheck effectively and makes him a dangerous player on the rush. His high hockey IQ makes him a great off-puck player, allowing him to find open ice in the offensive zone and anticipate plays well in his own end. Lindstein also has a really good shot for such a young defender, hard and accurate enough to be effective as either a goalscoring tool or as a playmaking tool.

“The biggest thing that Lindstein seems to need some work on is pace, or his ability to make the right plays while under pressure at the speed of the pro game. It’s important for young players to be able to make pro-style plays and reads, but it’s even more important to be able to complete those plays in a game environment when their opponents are bearing down on them. He has shown growth in his ability to play at pro pace from his first year in the SHL until this season, but there is still a ways to go if he wants to become an everyday NHLer.

Theo Lindstein, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

“Lindstein’s stats aren’t the most inspiring numbers you’ll see. In fact, they’re quite the opposite. With just nine points in 46 games shared between the J20 Nationell and the SHL, he hasn’t exactly had the offensive production to match his skill or tools. His game will likely never be defined by his point totals, but the potential is there for him to score at a much higher clip in the near future, and he’s shown flashes of that this season, even against grown men in the SHL.”

How This Affects the Blues’ Plans

The Swedish contingent of defencemen in the 2023 Draft is quite impressive as Axel Sandin Pellikka, Tom Willander and now Lindstein have been drafted in the first round. They all have a lot of potential, and Lindstein should provide the Blues with sound two-way hockey from the back end in his prime.