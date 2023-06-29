Colorado Avalanche Draft Calum Ritchie 27th Overall

With the 27th pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Colorado Avalanche have selected Calum Ritchie from the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Calum Ritchie

Calum Ritchie is the type of player that may not be noticed every shift but continually makes a positive impact whenever on the ice. He likes to slow down the play in order to pick out teammates, focusing more on the quality of the scoring chances rather than the quantity. A hard-working, two-way center that can force turnovers, he has developed into one of the top all-around best players in this draft.

This season, Ritchie was given more responsibility with the Oshawa Generals and rose to the occasion. He posted a career-high 59 points in 59 games while also winning 53 percent of his 779 faceoffs. Following the season, he also put on a performance to remember for Canada at the U18s posting nine points in seven games as he helped them win a bronze medal. He is a special player and one whose skills should translate to the NHL with ease.

“When the scouting season began for the 2023 NHL Draft, Calum Ritchie’s name often appeared within the top-16, with some enthusiastic scouts placing him within the top-10. Spending any amount of time watching him play will reveal why he’s one of the more promising prospects available in this year’s draft.

Calum Ritchie, Oshawa Generals (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

“Ritchie is a skilled, offensive centerman with pro size and top-tier hockey IQ. When he is at his best, he’ll dazzle fans and his opponents with silky-smooth stickwork, allowing him to maneuver through crowds and into the scoring areas of the ice. Once he is in those areas, he often looks to find the perfect way to finish the play, whether it’s a heavy wrist shot or a pass to an open teammate. He is quite adept at surveying his options and executing based on the decisions he makes. He’s the type of player that makes things happen almost every time he’s on the ice, one way or another.

“Ritchie fits the bill as a creative, playmaking centerman. He is effective at carrying the puck and can maintain possession for long periods of time without interruption. While he has a deceptively hard shot, he is unselfish with the puck almost to a fault. He is the type of centerman that offensive wingers love to play with, and the key to unlocking his offensive potential at the pro level could be finding him wingers that can cash in on the plays that he makes.”

How This Affects the Avalanche Plans

After trading away young assets to help build their Stanley Cup-winning team in 2022, the Avalanche are looking to rebuild their prospect pool. Ritchie instantly vaults to the top of their prospects list and should get an opportunity sooner rather than later. He’s a smart playmaker that is dangerous with the puck on his stick; fans in Colorado should be extremely excited about what he can bring to the organization.