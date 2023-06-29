St. Louis Blues Draft Otto Stenberg 25th Overall

With the 25th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the St. Louis Blues have selected Otto Stenberg from Frölunda HC J20 of the J20 Nationell

About Otto Stenberg

Otto Stenberg heads into the draft on a high after leading Sweden to a silver medal at the U18s. The captain had a tournament to remember, recording 16 points in seven games while also being named to the tournament all-star team. A dynamic offensive threat, he continues to impress thanks to his strong puckhandling skills and imposing shot.

One of the reasons Stenberg is so dangerous in the offensive zone is that he is a great playmaker as well. He is able to react to what the defence is showing him, which allows him to decide whether or not a pass or a shot is the right move. When the puck is on his stick, watch out because the odds are he is going to create a high-danger scoring chance in the blink of an eye.

“His ceiling is high. His skill level is impressive and his shot might be top-five in the 2023 NHL Draft. In fact, Otto Stenberg’s release has become one of his better attributes and while his numbers didn’t exactly speak to that in the SHL with Frölunda over 23 games this season, he did average close to a point-per-game in the J20 Nationell with 26 points in 29 games.

“While he hasn’t mastered one sole aspect of the game, Stenberg play a strong all-around game. He wins puck battles, he reads the game well and often is a step ahead of opposing defenders. He’s a menace from a defender’s standpoint and his versatility in positioning makes him a dangerous player in all facets of the game.

“He plays bigger than his size would indicate and isn’t afraid to engage defenders both with the puck and when he plays without it. The way he plays allows him to attack the middle from an offensive standpoint and while his defensive game isn’t one of the most noteworthy aspects of his game, his transitional play makes him a valuable player inside his own blue line.”

How This Affects the Blues’ Plans

After selecting Dalibor Dvorský 10th overall, the Blues pick another center in Stenberg. He joins a strong prospect group that includes Jake Neighbours, Jimmy Snuggerud and Zachary Bolduc. A dynamic offensive threat that can impact the game at both ends of the ice, he should become a fan favourite in St. Louis.