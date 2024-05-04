NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Predators, Hurricanes, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs had Auston Matthews on the ice for a 15-minute skate, but wouldn’t reveal if he’s a go for Game 7 versus the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, will the Nashville Predators try to re-sign or trade goaltender Juuse Saros? When talk of Rod Brind’Amour having an offer pulled got out into the ethos, the Carolina Hurricanes and their coach were quick to get back to the negotiating table, as per sources. Finally, are the Montreal Canadiens hoping Jonathan Marchessault shakes loose from the Golden Knights?

Matthews’ Status for Game 7 Undetermined

When asked about Auston Matthews taking part in the team skate on Saturday morning, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe told the media, “No determination on his status for tonight.” Mark Masters posted a video of the session and Matthews looked pretty good. Keefe did give a slight hint in a follow-up question to a reporter and noted, “As of right now, we’re proceeding as we’ve been.” That would indicate he’s, at this moment, not scheduled to be in the lineup.

Auston Matthews taking part in his first skate with Leafs teammates since Game 4 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/8pv3mWbE8f — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 4, 2024

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic tweeted, “The Leafs did all they could this morning to keep some mystery about their Game 7 lineup — namely, whether Auston Matthews plays. They dressed all the forwards in one colour. They didn’t run lines. They kept the skate to 15 minutes — at which point, Matthews left.” Matthews was also among the three finalists for the 2023-24 Lady Byng Trophy finalists. He got consideration along with Elias Pettersson, and Jaccob Slavin.

Bobby McMann (lower body) was also skating with Maple Leafs main group for the first time since injury. Keefe said of McMann: “not too far off,” but the forward will not play Game 7.

Predators Might Try to Trade Juuse Saros

The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode took a look at the offseason plans for the Nashville Predators following their loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Rexrode suggested trading Juuse Saros this summer to free up salary-cap space to bring in some high-end help for Predators stars Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

He writes:

Goaltending is a strength with No. 74 in the crease. Saros’ final impression couldn’t have been much stronger. But giving him a long-term deal in the range of $8 million a year, up from the $5 million AAV deal that has one year left on it, still seems like an unwise course of action. source – ‘Predators eliminated by Canucks: What went wrong and what it means for the future’ – Joe Rexrode – The Athletic – 05/04/2024

Given that Yaroslav Askarov might be ready to take the next step and become a starter in the NHL, signing Saros to a big contract and then asking them to share the net seems like poor asset management. The idea might be to shift some of the goaltending strength to scoring.

Brind’Amour Doesn’t Want to Leave Carolina

TSN‘s Darren Dreger sent out a tweet earlier this week that Rod Brind’Amour’s future as Carolina’s coach is up in the air. He added that a deal had seemed close, but noted, “it’s believed the offer to extend the highly respected coach has been pulled. Sources say Brind’Amour wants to stay, but may have to test the market if an agreement can’t be reached.” When asked about it, Brind’Amour said, “I had a great conversation yesterday with Don and again this morning. I feel really good that we’ll figure it out quickly. I’m not concerned.”

Reports are he has no desire to leave the Hurricanes and the Hurricanes have no desire to let him leave.

Canadiens to Make a Play for Jonathan Marchessault?

If the Vegas Golden Knights elect to let Jonathan Marchessault leave at the end of the season, it is believed the Montreal Canadiens might have a real interest in trying to sign him. Vegas tends to let at least one high-profile player go every season because they’ve committed money to other players. Marchessault is a pending UFA who has been with the team since the beginning. But, he’s also been their most steady performer. He’s exactly the kind of player the Canadiens would like to add to their roster to push their youngsters and boost their offense.