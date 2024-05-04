Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews’ Status Undetermined for Game 7 vs. Bruins

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to finish their first-round matchup against the Boston Bruins tonight, as they face off in the first game seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. While the Maple Leafs have battled back in a big way after trailing 3-1 in the series and winning two straight, they will look to complete the comeback in Boston. One of the biggest storylines surrounding this series is the availability of Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and whether he will be healthy enough to play, which doesn’t seem promising.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Bertuzzi Takes Subtle Post-Game Shot at Former Team

According to a report yesterday afternoon directly from the NHL, Matthews has been making progress, but his status is still undetermined. He missed both games five and six, which the Maple Leafs were able to win, but it seems as though the team may have to go into another season-deciding game without him.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matthews has one goal and two assists for three points through the four games in the series he played, and he led the NHL in goals during the regular season with 69. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe commented on Matthews’ availability stating “Yeah, there’s been progress, he skated again here today, but no determination on his availability.”

Matthews left Game 4 of the series after the second period, and it was revealed that doctors pulled him from the game. While no player wants to sit on the sidelines and watch their team fight for their lives in the postseason, the Maple Leafs’ strong play without him in the lineup has been a pleasant surprise. Whether or not the Maple Leafs get Matthews back tonight, it should be an entertaining matchup, as both teams will be playing with desperation.