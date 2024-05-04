Jets Facing a Critical Offseason Decision with Nikolaj Ehlers

There has not been a more polarizing player among fans, multiple coaching staffs, and the organization, than Winnipeg Jets’ forward Nikolaj Ehlers. Some people will point to his per-minute production at five-on-five, which paints Ehlers as an elite, play-driving winger. Others will point to his four goals in his 37 career playoff games and describe him as a player who disappears in the postseason.

He generates offensive chances, shots, and racks up high-danger passes at an elite level, and at 28 years old, is in the middle of his prime. Despite his subpar playoff performances, teams will be lining up to acquire him if he is being shopped. That is the critical decision the Jets are facing this offseason, and it’s one that could potentially change the complexion their lineup next season.

Nikolaj Ehlers’ Contract Poses Offseason Questions for Jets

The Jets organization will have to make a decision on Ehlers, who has one year left on his contract at $6M, and may not look to re-sign in Winnipeg for the long-term. That would all but force a trade out of Winnipeg this offseason, and as Ehlers said on Thursday, he hasn’t talked to Kevin Cheveldayoff or his agent yet.

“There has been no talk with Chevy so far and I still definitely have to talk to him with my agent as well,” Ehlers said about his contract situation. “It’s not an answer I can give you right now.”

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The other option to a trade, is if General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Jets organization put their belief in the player and analytics, and offer him a long-term contract and a spot on the top line alongside Mark Scheifele, where he has produced at an elite rate. Ehlers is extension eligible as of July 1 this offseason.

Across the entire NHL of players that played at least 600 minutes this season, Ehlers finished at 6th in five-on-five goal differential (65.26%). He was also a part of the Jets’ best forward line of the season, when he was alongside Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi during the Jets’ eight-game winning streak in December. That line outscored their opponents 16-6 over the course of the season, good for fourth-best across the entire NHL of forward lines that played at least 200 minutes together.

He also remained healthy and played a full 82-game season for the first time since 2017-18. In the playoffs he left a lot on the table, as did the rest of the team, as he posted only two assists in the five game series loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Now that the #NHLJets' offseason has begun, all eyes shift to Nikolaj Ehlers.



Only one season remaining on his deal (pending UFA) at $6M. He is extension-eligible this offseason.



If he's unwilling to sign long-term in WPG, what does a trade return look like?



📝: @JFreshHockey pic.twitter.com/BW6Qs7ZDMN — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) May 2, 2024

If he is unwilling to re-sign in Winnipeg this offseason, analytics departments across the league are going to have their General Managers on speed dial, trying their best to get Ehlers on their team. As shown by the 100th percentile rank for “zone entries” on his JFresh Hockey card above, he is without a doubt one of the best transition players in the league.

Ehlers’ Contract Headlines Crucial Offseason for Jets Franchise

The Ehlers contract is just one headline in a long list of crucial moves that the Jets’ front office will have to make this offseason. Will Rick Bowness return as Head Coach? What is the status of 22-year-old Cole Perfetti, who is a restricted free agent (RFA)? Arguably the biggest piece of business is decicing how to handle the notable unrestricted free agents (UFAs) on the roster, with those players being: Brenden Dillon, Dylan DeMelo, Tyler Toffoli, Sean Monahan, and Laurent Brossoit.

It’s safe to suggest that there is interest between Dillon, DeMelo, Monahan, and the Jets’ organization to extend their stay in Winnipeg beyond this season. Dillon, at 33 years old, has been a staple in the Jets’ top-four for the past two seasons, and would be the perfect physical, veteran presence for any team to add in the offseason.

“I can definitely see myself staying here, there’s no doubt about it,” DeMelo said at the season exit media availabilities. “I know for sure I’m definitely comfortable here, I’ve played my best hockey here, I really think my best hockey is still ahead of me, and I’ve really loved my time here. The guys in this room are guys I want to play with and want to win with.” DeMelo, 31 years old, said he’s looking for a longer-term deal. He has had incredible chemistry with Josh Morrissey on the top pairing for a handful of seasons now.

“The biggest thing for me is I want to give myself a chance to win and this is a spot that definitely wants to win and has the makings of doing that,” Monahan said on Thursday. “I really enjoyed my time here. It goes by quick. I feel like I’ve been here for a long time but you look back and it’s just a couple months.” The Jets have been in the market for a second-line centre for years now. Have they found a short-term option with Monahan? Will they opt for the veteran presence, or will they go with the younger, faster, and cheaper at that position with 2022 first-round pick Brad Lambert? Time will tell, but I’d imagine the Jets will be making sure they have a backup plan if the 20-year-old Lambert isn’t quite ready for that role, and Monahan would be a great fit.

It will be a busy offseason for Cheveldayoff and the Jets front office, and the Ehlers situation will dictate a lot of what they want to do. If he is unwilling to re-sign, the trade and what the Jets get in return will change the look of their lineup next season, and could affect their decisions when it comes to their pending UFAs. Ehlers and his contract is a situation that will be heavily discussed in Jetsland this offseason, and with him being extension eligible in roughly two months, a decision will have to be made sooner rather than later.