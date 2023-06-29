San Jose Sharks Draft Quentin Musty 26th Overall

With the 26th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the San Jose Sharks have selected Quentin Musty from the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Quentin Musty

When watching Quentin Musty play, one can’t help but notice the high-end playmaking vision as the well as the power forward element to his game. He plays the game with such force and is determined every single shift to make something happen. He possesses some of the best hands and skillset in this class, as it was on display consistently for most of his draft year. He finished the season with 52 assists and 78 points as one of the go-to offensive producers for the Wolves.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

It’s been a long season for Musty, but he has impressed and has shown improvements in all aspects of the game, especially regarding his decision-making with the puck. He has tremendous speed to push defenders back and create more space for him to work his magic. He uses his size very well to protect the puck and find the open ice. He’s a deceptive playmaker who can utilize his shot more as he has a lot of power in his release.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Musty was still able to put together a productive season anyway scoring 26 goals and 78 points in his 53 games. The coaching change did seem to spark him. After going 4-6-10 in the first 11 games, Musty finished 22-46-68 in his final 42 games. He also added four points in the four playoff games against the Petes.

“The first thing you see on tape with Musty is how creative a playmaker he can be. He’s good at not only creating space for himself, but also finding the right place on the ice to go for his shot, which has improved in his second season. Once he gets his power stride up to speed, he is a dangerous threat who can recognize the right play to make. On this goal, he accepts the pass from David Goyette and finishes in tight.”

Quentin Musty, Sudbury Wolves (Robert Lefebvre/OHL Images)

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Sharks’ Plans

After taking Will Smith earlier in the first round, the Sharks continue to add high-end talent with Musty. He’s a highly energetic and impact winger who can be extremely deceptive with the puck. He can make moves at such a quick pace and can fool both defenders and goaltenders easily. All of those elements that can make him a very strong power forward, as this is a team that can use some more of that edge and skill. If he can continue displaying a shooting mentality, he will be a very versatile winger who can do it all with his pace of play.

Latest News & Highlights