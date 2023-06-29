Nashville Predators Draft Tanner Molendyk 24th Overall

With the 24th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Nashville Predators have selected Tanner Molendyk from the Saskatoon Blades of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Tanner Molendyk

While the 2023 Draft will go down as one of the best classes for forwards, Tanner Molendyk was among many defensemen who hold high value and upside. Standing at a pinch below the 6-foot mark, he makes up for it with his excellent skating and mobility, paired with being a tremendous stickhandler that controls the puck magnificently. Despite his point production trending towards an underwhelming feeling, Molendyk’s play at both ends of the ice makes him versatile enough to be worth his selection at the 24th pick.

In 67 games with the Blades this season, Molendyk doubled his point totals from one year ago with nine goals and 37 points. He added eight points in 18 games during the playoffs, where his patience with the puck and strong decision-making helped Saskatoon reach the third round after eliminating the Regina Pats and Red Deer Rebels, both in seven games. His value increased significantly during his showcase at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where Molendyk and Team Canada captured the gold medal after defeating Sweden 4-1 in the final. He registered one goal and four points in five games during the tournament.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“For a draft class so heavy in forward talent, it may surprise some to learn that few defencemen are considered easy first-round picks in 2023. One player that is hoping to hear his name called on Day 1 is Tanner Molendyk, a smooth-skating offensive defender with the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Saskatoon Blades. In 67 games, the 5-foot-11 blueliner put up nine goals and 37 points, finishing third among the team’s defencemen in scoring.

“Now, those aren’t numbers that you generally see in offensive defencemen; Lukas Dragicevic, a defenceman with the WHL’s Tri-City Americans, finished the season with 15 goals and 75 points, which ranked fourth among defencemen league-wide. Those are offensive numbers. So, why are Molendyk’s so low? It’s a concern that has popped up as the season progressed, causing him to slip down into the second round in many draft rankings.

Tanner Molendyk, Team White, 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game (Ryan Molag/Langley Events Centre)

“Many assumed after his rookie season that those skills would translate well into a dominant offensive presence, but head coach Brennan Sonne saw a different opportunity for the young defenceman. With his incredible patience and ability to get into position quickly, along with developing confidence in his physicality, Molendyk has emerged as one of Saskatoon’s go-to guys to shut down their toughest opponents, including Connor Bedard on multiple occasions, who went goalless twice this season against the Blades thanks to him.

“With both De La Gorgendiere and Gustafson graduating from the WHL, Molendyk will have ample opportunities to flash his offensive side next season, and he could emerge as a point-per-game defender. There are concerns that he doesn’t have an elite top gear and will get out-paced against higher competition, but so far, he’s continued to improve all areas of his game and looks like he’ll become the next top defenceman out of the WHL.”

How This Affects the Predators’ Plans

The Predators are adding a phenomenal defensive prospect to a pool that was lacking some talent on the back end. Molendyk’s blend of poise while controlling the puck with smooth skating will translate well at the pro level. He’ll require some time to develop other facets of his game, particularly in the strength department, and adding some muscle to his frame. His play while facing pressure in the defensive zone could be tested early on, but should his development avoid hitting any curves along the way, Molendyk may be a force on the Nashville’s second pairing for many years to come.