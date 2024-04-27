Oilers Pound Kings 6-1 in Game 3 for a 2-1 Series Lead

The Edmonton Oilers have snatched back home-ice advantage in their first round series against the Los Angeles Kings. After a shock defeat at home in Game 2, Edmonton came, saw, and conquered their opponents in Los Angeles on Friday night, 6-1. Whatever seed of doubt the Kings believed they might have planted in the Oilers’ mind, it didn’t work in Game 3.

Oilers Start Fast and Never Look Back

Any head coach or player will say that a great way to control a match on the road is to get the crowd out of it early. To that effect, after the host Kings received a warm welcome from the home fans, the Oilers proceeded to hustle more, skate faster, and outwit their opponents early and often. The siren to end the first period had not played and it was a 3-0 game, with the usual suspects inflicting damage. Zach Hyman got the party started with a goal in close, Leon Draisaitl sniped a shot from an impossibly tight angle, and Connor McDavid showed determination in pouncing on his own rebound during a power play.

Los Angeles would get one back in the middle frame, but Edmonton responded barely two minutes later through Evander Kane. The Albertan side was caught off guard in Game 2 and was going to make sure the same thing didn’t happen again. The Kings lacked discipline in the third period and, as a result, were sent to the sin bin for what felt like the entire final 20 minutes. Edmonton happily obliged with more power play goals from Hyman and Draisaitl.

The Oilers lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 happening Sunday night in Los Angeles.