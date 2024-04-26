Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Kings – Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena for Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.
(2P) OILERS at (3P) KINGS
Western Conference First Round, Game 3
10:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSW, TVAS2, SN
Best-of-7 series tied 1-1
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele
Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry
Dylan Holloway — Sam Carrick — Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Connor Brown, Troy Stecher, Sam Gagner
Injured: None
Status report
- The Oilers and Kings will each use the same lineup from Game 2 on Wednesday.
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson
Kevin Fiala — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy
Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
David Rittich
Scratched: Aaron Dell, Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Status report
- Grundstrom will remain in the lineup for the Kings despite playing one shift and 25 seconds of ice time. “Just playing 11 forwards, we found maybe a better rhythm for our forwards just generally, so I asked him to be patient and ready to play,” Kings interim coach Jim Hiller said.
