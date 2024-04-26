Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Kings – Game 3

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena for Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents and others.

(2P) OILERS at (3P) KINGS

Western Conference First Round, Game 3

10:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSW, TVAS2, SN

Best-of-7 series tied 1-1

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Warren Foegele

Evander Kane — Ryan McLeod — Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway — Sam Carrick — Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Connor Brown, Troy Stecher, Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers and Kings will each use the same lineup from Game 2 on Wednesday.

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore — Phillip Danault — Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom — Blake Lizotte — Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy

Andreas Englund — Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Aaron Dell, Arthur Kaliyev, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Status report

Grundstrom will remain in the lineup for the Kings despite playing one shift and 25 seconds of ice time. “Just playing 11 forwards, we found maybe a better rhythm for our forwards just generally, so I asked him to be patient and ready to play,” Kings interim coach Jim Hiller said.

