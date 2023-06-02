Otto Stenberg – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2022-23 Team: Frölunda HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: May 29, 2005

Place of Birth: Stenungsund, Sweden

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-year eligible

His ceiling is high. His skill level is impressive and his shot might be top-five in the 2023 NHL Draft. In fact, Otto Stenberg’s release has become one of his better attributes and while his numbers didn’t exactly speak to that in the SHL with Frölunda over 23 games this season, he did average close to a point-per-game in the J20 Nationell with 26 points in 29 games.

While he hasn’t mastered one sole aspect of the game, Stenberg play a strong all-around game. He wins puck battles, he reads the game well and often is a step ahead of opposing defenders. He’s a menace from a defender’s standpoint and his versatility in positioning makes him a dangerous player in all facets of the game.

Otto Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

He plays bigger than his size would indicate and isn’t afraid to engage defenders both with the puck and when he plays without it. The way he plays allows him to attack the middle from an offensive standpoint and while his defensive game isn’t one of the most noteworthy aspects of his game, his transitional play makes him a valuable player inside his own blue line.

He has the ability to carry the puck out of his own zone and is a highly-skilled possession player, but lacks overall consistency against the tougher competition which was evident in his play with Frölunda in the SHL this season.

While it hasn’t been reached yet, Stenberg’s ceiling is much higher than what he’s shown against tougher competition to this point. That, along with his willingness to praise his teammates, might make him a solid first-round pick for a team midway through the opening round at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Otto Stenberg – NHL Draft Projection

He’s amongst the best European options in this year’s NHL Draft class and as the sixth ranked European skater, Stenberg is expected to be a first-round pick. The only question that remains is where in the first round will he go? For the most part, rankers have him sitting in the 23 to 30 range, but there are some like THW’s Peter Baracchini who sees Stenberg as a player that could go in the middle of the first round — in that 15 to 17 range. All it takes is one team to see it the same way for Stenberg to climb into that mid-round range.

Quotables

“Stenberg possesses all the tools you would want in a draft prospect. He is an excellent skater with the elusiveness to create space for himself. Stenberg is a willing and lethal shooter with a wicked snap shot and great hands to finish in tight. His playmaking is inconsistent, but he has flashed some pretty passing ability. His motor and willingness to play a sound two-way game have improved over the year. Playing against men, he’s learned to play stronger on the puck, win board battles with positioning and skill, and use his skating to his advantage.” — Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

Latest News & Highlights

“Stenberg’s offensive game is built around being dynamic. He’s patient with the puck, a smart distributor and puts some decent power behind his shot. Stenberg can be very shifty and tough to read as a defender. At this point, it’s about being a better finisher.” — Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Otto Stenberg is just a consistent, reliable, competitive, dependant player. He plays the game in all its areas. He’s not going to overwhelm you in one area, but whatever area he happens to be playing in, you can count on him to be really effective, really strong and a real, real challenge for opponents to try to handle.” — Craig Button, TSN

Strengths

Dynamic Player

Shot and release

Board play

Transitional game

Ability to read the game

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Consistency

Playmaking

Size and strength

NHL Potential

At the moment, Stenberg projects to be more of a mid-six NHL talent. His positional versatility could help his case to push for a top-two line spot at some point down the road, but he’ll have to develop his playmaking skills to really make a viable argument for that. Still, as a projected first-round pick, there is an expectation that he could be a second-line player at some point in his career and his offensive ceiling would suggest the same thing.

Risk-Reward

Risk — 3.5/5, Reward — 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense — 7.5/10, Defense — 6/10

Awards and Achievements

J18 Best U18 Forward (2022)

J18 Nationell (South) Most Assists (2022)

J18 Nationell (South) Most Points (2022)

U18 WJC Gold Medal (2022)

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Silver Medal (2023)

U18 WJC All-Star Team (2023)

U18 WJC Silver Medal (2023)

U18 WJC Top 3 Player on Team (2023)

WJAC-19 Bronze Medal (2023)

