Beckett Hendrickson – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Beckett Hendrickson

2022-23 Team: US National U18 Team / USNTDP Program

Date of Birth: June 24, 2005

Place of Birth: Minnetonka, MN, USA

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 167 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

The Hendrickson name is well known among the Minnesota hockey community. Beckett is the son of former NHL player Darby Hendrickson and his uncle Dan Hendrickson is a former University of Minnesota standout who played 109 games in the ECHL. Beckett will follow in his father and uncle’s footsteps, having committed to the Golden Gophers for the 2023-24 season.

It should come as no surprise that Hendrickson is noted for being an intelligent, two-way player. He has probably held many conversations with Dad, currently an assistant coach for the Minnesota Wild, focusing on what it takes to be a complete hockey player. The younger Hendrickson has shown a knack for reading offenses, leading opponents to turn the puck over.

Beckett Hendrickson, USNTDP (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

In the 2021-22 season, he played for the U17 USNTDP team, frequently shifting between centering the first and third lines. His offensive stats of 20 points in 52 games were not that impressive, but could also be due to that team having offensive struggles up and down their lineup. He bounced back a bit in the 2022-23 season, posting 34 points for the U18 team while getting 16 points in 21 games for the USNTDP Junior team that plays in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Related: 2023 NHL Draft Guide

In addition to sound skating skills, Hendrickson is also a solid shooter that was able to connect when he fired pucks on net, something that needs to happen more often in the future. He possesses the toolkit to be a more offensive-minded player. In addition to his shot, he is known for making frequent tape-to-tape passes as well as showing flashes of elusiveness when given the opportunity.

Beckett Hendrickson puts Team USA up 1-0! 🚨#USAvsMU pic.twitter.com/s7f4Zl8LIs — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) January 8, 2023

Another area that may have hampered Hendrickson’s production is his lack of size, which could certainly benefit from adding some bulk to his 170-pound frame. That will also benefit him at the next level, complementing his tenacious forechecking ability. He seems to have the skills to be a solid bottom-six NHL forward and should become a player who will consistently shut down opponents while putting up respectable offensive numbers.

Latest News & Highlights

Whether at the University of Minnesota or in the USHL as a second-round draft pick of the Sioux Falls Stampede, Hendrickson has a few years to hone his talents in some outstanding hockey environments, which should help him to develop his skills for one day playing in the NHL.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Beckett Hendrickson – NHL Draft Projection

Hendrickson did improve his draft stock during the second half of last season and climbed up the NHL’s Central Scouting rankings significantly to 67th overall after he sat 94th in January’s mid-term rankings. It is looking like he could be taken in the fifth round, and don’t be surprised if the team that selects him is the Wild, bringing him into the organization with his father.

Quotables

“Beckett was one of the very few kids we see that can step in as a freshman and play big minutes in the Lake Conference. That’s pretty rare. What I see best about Beckett are some intangibles that are really hard to track. His play off the puck is really, really strong, as is his IQ, his anticipation, and his spatial awareness is really high end. We’re seeing his body catch up to his game, and he’s going to be able to play on both sides of the puck for a long time.” – Minnetonka Skippers coach Sean Goldsworthy.

“Hendrickson is a speedy, responsible forward who does a lot of little things right and has a solid offensive game as well. His north-south speed was visible; it allowed him to carry the puck up ice and be an efficient backchecker when needing to track back towards his own zone.” – Douglas Larson, FC Hockey

“Beckett comes from a strong hockey background which will be a valuable resource in his development. He is a skilled player with very good hockey sense which allows him to create opportunities for himself and his linemates. – Jake Heisinger, Vice President of Hockey Operations / Assistant General Manager, Winnipeg ICE

Strengths

Hockey IQ

Strong two-way player

Accurate passer

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Size

Skating mechanics

Ramp up offensive production

NHL Potential

With his anticipated development at the Univerisity of Minnesota, Hendrickson should find himself with a nice career as a middle-six or bottom-six forward. He has hockey intangibles that cannot be taught that will only serve him well going forward. That, combined with the skills that he will bring, should allow him to be a solid contributor on any NHL roster.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 7/10

Beckett Hendrickson Stats

Video