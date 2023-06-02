Canucks News & Rumors: Miller, Pettersson & Woo

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization could trade J.T. Miller this offseason. Also, Elias Pettersson wants a long-term deal with the Canucks. Lastly, prospect Jett Woo signs a one-year deal.

Canucks Could Trade Miller Before New Deal

The Miller trade rumors continue into the offseason as Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli believes there is a path for the Canucks to move the forward. He said there is a possibility to trade Miller before his seven-year, $56 million starts. Seravalli points out the weak free-agency pool and that there may be teams out there willing to trade for Miller as there aren’t many free-agent options to pick up. However, he adds teams likely won’t want to pay a premium for the forward.

J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Contending teams looking to improve their club after a disappointing 2022-23 season should be at the top of the list. The Carolina Hurricanes are among the organizations and could use a bump after getting swept in the Eastern Conference Final. The New York Rangers may also be interested in adding the forward, as they’ve shown interest in the past.

However, the Canucks want to win games next season, and they likely see Miller as a player who will be important in making that happen. Therefore, the organization may not move him unless they get a deal they like.

Pettersson Wants Long-Term Deal

Pettersson’s agent J.P. Barry joined the Got Yer Back podcast on Wednesday and discussed the centre’s next contract (from ‘Canucks: Elias Pettersson’s agent confident about contract extension,’ The Province, May 31, 2023). Pettersson prefers to stay in Vancouver and wants to sign a long-term deal with the organization.

“We’ve stayed in contact,” Barry said. “Elias is thinking about it. I think it’s going to happen, we’re going to sit down this summer. We’re going to talk about staying there long term. That is the plan right now.”

Pettersson has one year remaining on his three-year, $22.050 million deal and is eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1. Pettersson signed the deal after a disappointing 2020-21 season, where he posted 10 goals and 21 points in 28 games. The following season, after a disappointing first half, he set a career-high with 32 goals and 68 points in 80 games at the time.

In the 2022-23 season, he took another step in his career. He recorded a new career high with 39 goals and 102 points in 80 games but also improved his two-way play. If the Canucks made it to the postseason, Pettersson would likely be in talks for the Hart Trophy and Selke Trophy. Therefore, the cap hit in his long-term deal will be north of $10 million, joining the other top players in the NHL.

Canucks Sign Jett Woo

The Canucks announced they signed defenceman Woo to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday. The organization drafted him in the second round of the 2018 Draft at 37th overall. The right-shot defenceman has played three seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), splitting time in Utica and Abbotsford and has scored 11 goals and 34 points in 138 games.

Woo is coming off his best season in the AHL, as he posted a career-high seven goals and 21 points in 68 games. Abbotsford’s general manager Ryan Johnson believes the blueliner is in a place to compete for a main roster.

“Jett’s put himself in a conversation to come and compete for a spot next year in Vancouver or worst case, I see him as a guy that’s going to play games next year because of the growth and how far he came along here as a player, a person and a professional,” Johnson said. “[Jett Woo] has been a great story for us. He’s taken a most massive step in forming out his identity as a pro. He’s played a very physical game, skates very well, and his reads have improved immensely in the neutral zone.”

The 2023-24 season will be interesting for Woo. He’ll likely remain in Abbotsford as the team’s top right-shot defender but will also get called up for a few NHL games. Woo has a chance of becoming the team’s top shutdown defenceman, and next season will indicate whether he is trending in the right direction.