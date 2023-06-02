Flames’ Troy Stecher Could Be a Victim of Salary Cap Crunch

Probably the final trade of the 2023 trade deadline was Calgary Flames swapping Brett Ritchie and defensive prospect Connor Mackey to the Arizona Coyotes for Brett’s brother, Nick Ritchie, and journeyman defenseman Troy Stecher. Since joining the Flames, Stecher has shown excellent skating ability and solid, if not exceptional defensive play in his role on the third pairing. He was also able to chip in offensively in the final 20 games with three goals and four apples for seven points.

Stetchers’ Early Years

Born on April 7, 1994, in Richmond, British Columbia, Stecher grew up playing hockey and honing his skills. He played his junior career with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), where he showcased his talents as an offensive defenseman. In his final season with the Vees, he recorded an impressive 49 points in just 51 games, attracting the attention of college scouts.

Stecher then made the decision to pursue a collegiate career and joined the University of North Dakota (UND) Fighting Hawks in 2013. During his time at UND, he continued to impress with his offensive prowess and strong defensive play. He was a key contributor to the team’s success, helping them win the NCAA National Championship in 2016.

Welcome to the NHL

After completing his college career and being an undrafted free agent, Stecher signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks, the team he grew up cheering for. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 15, 2016, and wasted no time in making an impact. His smooth skating, hockey sense, and ability to move the puck quickly caught the attention of fans and coaches alike. He finished his rookie season with 24 points in 71 games, an impressive feat for a defenseman.

Over the next few seasons, Stecher continued to develop his game and solidify his role on the Canucks’ blue line. He displayed great versatility, being able to play in different situations and log significant ice time. Despite his relatively small stature at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Stecher never shied away from physical play and consistently demonstrated his willingness to battle in the corners and in front of the net.

In October 2020, Stecher was not proffered a qualifying offer by the Canucks and became an unrestricted free agent (UFA). He subsequently signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract with the Detroit Red Wings. The Wings then dealt him to the Los Angeles Kings in the final year of his deal in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Although he only tallied one assist through the remaining 13 regular season games with the Kings, he recorded two goals and four points in just four games in a first-round encounter with the Edmonton Oilers.

Arrival in Calgary

As a free agent from the Kings, Stecher signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes on July 13, 2022, where he played 61 games before the trade to the Flames. Unfortunately, he is destined to become a UFA on July 1 this year.

He was very excited to be traded to the Flames, as his maternal grandparents also live here. He had this to say of the trade, “They’ve been in Calgary my whole life,” said Stecher, who was born and raised in Richmond, B.C. “I spent a lot of Christmases here growing up, coming to visit my grandparents. I’d be out on the outdoor rink.

“So it’s been awesome. I’ve been able to go to their place for dinners and still have a home-cooked meal, and they haven’t missed a home game since I was traded here. They’ve been big Flames fans for a long time, big hockey fans. They used to volunteer for the Hitmen. I know they are just so excited to see me in a Flames jersey. They’ve been having a great time at the games and starting to meet some of the other family members, so it’s been great.”

I am sure Stecher would love to remain in Calgary, and I am also pretty sure the Flames would love to keep him, at least as a depth option. But the NHL is a business, and the salary cap forces tough decisions. He just might become a salary cap victim unless changes are made before July 1, allowing the Flames to re-sign him.

Stecher’s International Play

Stecher has also represented Canada internationally, making his debut with Team Canada in the 2019 IIHF World Championship. He helped Canada progress through into the playoff rounds before losing the Final to Finland but finishing with the Silver Medal. Stecher completed the tournament having posted one goal and three points in ten games. In 2021, he assisted on the game-winning overtime goal in Canada’s quarterfinal match against Russia before going on to win the Gold Medal at the IIHF World Championship, defeating Finland 3-2 in overtime. He scored two points in ten games during the competition.

Off the ice, Stecher is known for his positive attitude, work ethic, and commitment to giving back to the community. He has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives, using his platform as a professional athlete to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Looking ahead, the future seems tenuous for Stecher and the Flames. As of this writing, the Flames have $1.25 million in cap space and need to sign five roster players. He is one of five Flames’ UFAs, and unless general manager Craig Conroy can work some magic to create cap space they may be unable to retain the popular defenseman.