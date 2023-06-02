2022-23 Blackhawks: Describing Each Player in One Word

It’s the doldrums of the offseason, and we’re all looking forward to more news surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks. The draft and free agency are on the horizon, but these are both still almost a month or more away. In the meantime, let’s amuse ourselves with some more lighthearted content. My former colleague Kristy Flannery now writes for The Hockey News, covering the New Jersey Devils. She recently tweeted a list describing the impact of each of the 2022-23 Devils’ players in one word. It was a thought-provoking exercise, and I thought this would be a fun thing to do for the Blackhawks. My current colleague and partner in crime, Brooke LoFurno, was immediately on board to help out! So without further ado, here are the 2022-23 Blackhawks described in one word, along with our thought process for each one.

Related – Blackhawks Bytes: Bedard, Campbell, Draft & Free Agency Plans

Because the Blackhawks iced so many new players this season, we stuck to those who participated in 10 or more games. We also included the trade deadline player losses, since they were with the team for the majority of the campaign.

*A star denotes Brooke’s Entries

*Joey Anderson – Hungry

Anderson spent most of a three-year tenure with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing for their AHL affiliate. He was eager to prove himself with the Blackhawks, and he did. His six points in 24 games is the most he’s seen since the 2019-20 season. He fit in nicely in the bottom-six.

Andreas Athanasiou – Speedy

He was known for his speed at all his previous stops; be it Detroit, Edmonton or Los Angeles. This is what the Blackhawks were banking on when they picked him up last summer in free agency. Athanasiou did not disappoint.

Andreas Athanasiou is known for his speed in the ice. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

I lost track of the times he brought fans out of their seats with his speed and savvy that led to breakaway opportunities. He also finished out the season on a nice run, with six goals and 12 points in his last eight games. It added some extra excitement to an otherwise difficult rebuilding campaign.

*Anders Bjork – Delight

Bjork couldn’t have been more excited to join the Blackhawks after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres, and it showed. His eight point in 13 games, and him being a plus-4 was one of the best on the team.

Explore everything hockey with THW’s Hockeypedia pages.

He was a breath of fresh air, and made a good case to get re-signed this summer.

*Collin Blackwell – Intelligent

I’m not just saying this because Blackwell is a Harvard graduate. He is also a very smart two-way player, and he doesn’t take needless penalties. He’s not flashy, but he gets the job done.

Jason Dickinson – Steady

He didn’t exactly light the world on fire, but Dickinson was brought on as more of a defensive forward than an offensive force. He was given a decent amount of responsibility by centering the third line the majority of the season.

Jason Dickinson had a strong season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His 771 draws was third on the team behind Jonathan Toews and Max Domi, and he had the second most takeaways (54). Despite having all this defensive responsibility, Dickinson’s 21 assists were second on the team. He was just a steady, reliable player.

Max Domi – Sparkplug

Ok, bear with me here as I know spark plug is two words. But it’s the first thing that came to mind when I thought of Domi. This 5-foot-10, 194-pound winger defied his diminutive size with his grit, energy and tenaciousness. Plus, he had a bit of a temper that at times bordered on reckless. That said, Domi never backed down from defending his teammates. If the rumors prove true and Domi returns to the Blackhawks next season, I think we should dub him “Sparki” instead of Domi!

Latest News & Highlights

*Andreas Englund – There

The defenseman only played in 11 games with the Blackhawks after being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche, and he registered just one point. He wasn’t bad, but wasn’t great. He was just there.

*MacKenzie Entwistle – Sunshine

This young man has been with the Blackhawks now for two full seasons. He was voted by his teammates as the nicest guy on the team. (from ‘Blackhawks player poll: Best shooter? Best dressed? Funniest? Smartest? – The AthleticNHL – 02/17/2023).

just Macker supporting his teammate 🤳 pic.twitter.com/PRVYmUnmp3 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 15, 2023

Entwistle always seems to have a smile on his face and he’s always chatty. As you can see from the above video, it seems like he’s also his teammates’ biggest fan.

Cole Guttman – Gutsy

All right, so maybe the play on words was a little too easy to pass up. But Guttman was thrown straight into the fire as the team’s second line center, even though the 23-year-old had never before suited up for an NHL game.

Rookie Cole Guttman performed well in a top-six center role. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He showed he was up to the task, notching four goals and two primary assists in 14 games. He also won an impressive 52.1% of his faceoffs. All this while nursing a shoulder injury he sustained in November, but he played through it until the Blackhawks shut him down for the season.

Reese Johnson – Gritty

At 24 years old, this is the first full season Johnson received significant playing time with the Blackhawks. He was a staple on the fourth line, where the idea is to make it as hard on the opponent as possible. His job was to stop goals more than to score goals. Johnson started 73.5% of the time in the defensive zone, and he led the team with 178 hits. It’s not an easy role, but Johnson excelled at it.

*Tyler Johnson – Underrated

Although Tyler faced injuries during his Blackhawks’ tenure, when he’s healthy he’s been one of the most dependable forwards on the team. He always produces at a 30-point pace, he plays well with everyone, slots in all throughout the lineup, and comes up clutch in big moments.

Caleb Jones – Perplexing

Blackhawks’ fans either love the younger Jones brother, or they hate him. There doesn’t seem to be any in between, which is why he’s such a perplexing figure on the blue line. Is he just there to appease his brother Seth? Or has he earned a spot of his own right?

Does defenseman Caleb Jones deserve a roster spot with the Chicago Blackhawks? (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Caleb proved himself a reliable third pairing defenseman, and he’s versatile in that he can play both the right and left side. But many people think re-signing the 25-year-old will take a spot from a deserving younger defensive prospect. We shall see soon enough how it all pans out.

Seth Jones – Workhorse

The Blackhawks’ noted top defenseman averaged 24:27 minutes of time on the ice, which was by far the most on the team. Jones also led the club with 25 assists, and amassed the most goals (12) and points (37) of all defensemen. He was truly the backbone of the back end.

Patrick Kane – Showtime

Can it be anything else for Kaner? This man continues to defy the odds and Father Time with his high-light reel goals and jaw-dropping passes to teammates. Sure, he was hindered by hip issues this past season, and there were times when he looked less than fully engaged.

Patrick Kane left his mark with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But he sure did turn it on when he determined a trade was in his future, registering seven goals and 20 points in his last four games with the Blackhawks. Yes, we’re certainly going to miss Showtime in Chicago.

Boris Katchouk – Conundrum

It was like Katchouk had two separate seasons. In his first 40 games, he contributed two goals and six points, and was even a frequent healthy scratch while others were given opportunities. In his last 18 games, Katchouk notched three goals and 10 points. Which Katchouk is the real Katchouk? I guess it just all depends on the situation. This fourth line grinder went on a bit of a run at the end of the season. Good for him! Either way, he’s a relentless forechecker and hard on the puck, so there’s definitely value in that.

*Jujhar Khaira – Unlucky

Khaira’s two-year tenure with the Blackhawks was filled with the question, “what could have been?” He only played in 78 total games during the last two seasons, and dealt with unlucky injuries from concussions and back issues. He was starting to put it all together towards the end of last season. But it’s unfortunate he hasn’t had a true, healthy campaign in Chicago.

Philipp Kurashev – Unsatisfactory

I almost went with disappointing for my word to describe Kurashev. But I’m not exactly disappointed with him. He was consistent this season with his previous two seasons, and even registered slight improvement. His nine goals and 25 points was up from 21 and 16 points, albeit he did play in more games.

We saw some improvement with Philipp Kurashev this past season. But was it enough? (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

But I guess I thought this would be his breakout campaign. Even though he was given every opportunity as a top-six forward, he just didn’t take it to the next level. I expected more from him. Maybe next season.

Sam Lafferty – Versatile

Ah, good old Laffy Taffy. This guy was as competitive as they come, along with an excellent mix of speed and skill. Head coach Luke Richardson had the luxury of deploying Lafferty throughout the lineup, because he knew he would be effective wherever he played. He played center, right wing and some left wing, mostly on the third line. He even lined up on the first line for a handful of games. Lafferty won 52.4% of his faceoffs and was a heavy contributor on the penalty kill. He’s the kind of jack-of-all-trades coaches love.

Jake McCabe – Beast

Once he found his groove, and especially after he was put on the top defensive pairing with S. Jones, McCabe proved himself arguably the most solid and dependable defenseman on the team. Coach Richardson described him as a “warrior” and someone who’s “not afraid to put his body on the line for the team.” He only suited up for 55 games, but McCabe was fourth on the team in blocked shots (115) and fifth in hits (122). He also was the only player (who dressed for over 15 games) with a positive plus/minus rating (+7).

Jake McCabe can be described as a beast for his play with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McCabe had such a great season with the Blackhawks, it earned him a trade deadline move to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the opportunity be part of a playoff push for the first time in his career.

Ian Mitchell – Frustrating

At 5-foot-11 and 193 pounds, Mitchell was at a disadvantage from the get-go to his larger, more physical defensive counterparts. The later is the mold Davidson and company are partial to on the back end. When he was drafted by the Blackhawks 57th overall in the 2017 Draft, many had high hopes Mitchell would become a puck-moving, offensive defenseman. Perhaps that will still happen, but the environment hasn’t been right for his development in Chicago. I’m sure it’s a frustrating situation for all parties involved.

*Petr Mrazek – Ambiguous

Mrazek had a season that went both ways. He would put together solid performances that made you think he was on the right track. Then he would lay an egg. It seemed like he could have been better than he was. His .894 save percentage was slightly better than his previous season (.888 SV%), but it never quite fully clicked. So next season will be telling.

Related – Blackhawks 2022-23 Player Grades: Goalies

Connor Murphy – Dependable

He’s a shutdown defenseman through and through, and the coaching staff knew what they’d get from Murphy on any given night. He’s also the Blackhawks’ most tenured player, with six seasons under his belt in Chicago. Besides being steady on the ice, the 29-year-old has become a leader in the locker and a team spokesperson with the media.

Isaak Phillips – Evolving

Phillips suited up for 16 games with the Blackhawks this season, and each contest he seemed to improve and become more comfortable. He never looked like he didn’t belong, and often-times excelled by playing a smart, aggressive and physical game.

Isaak Phillips, shown here with the Rockford IceHogs, put together an excellent campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Todd Reicher/Rockford IceHogs)

Phillips also played in 51 regular season and five playoff contests with the Rockford IceHogs, where his evolution was even more evident. The 21-year-old received more and more responsibility as the season went along, playing heavy minutes in all situations.

Taylor Raddysh – Surprising

Did you ever expect Raddysh to be one of the Blackhawks’ top producers (20 goals and 37 points) this season? Sure, Kane and Domi would have surpassed him if they had stayed with the team, and Athanasiou made a nice little push to pass Raddysh at the end. But all in all, the 25-year-old had a rather solid campaign. I honestly thought we’d be singing Kurashev’s praises before those of Raddysh.

*Lukas Reichel – Ready

Reichel took a major jump this season and made an otherwise rough campaign fun with his smooth skating and high hockey IQ. His seven goals and 15 points in 23 games was a 53-point pace in a regular 82-game setting. Having just turned 21 years old on May 17, Reichel proved he’s no longer a rookie. He’s ready for the show!

Related – 5 Positives From the Blackhawks 2022-23 Season

*Filip Roos – Due

Roos is someone that looks like he could have a good future as an NHL defenseman. He made an early impression with the Blackhawks, but there might not be room for him in a crowded prospect pool. He’s due for a solid showcase, whether that’s in Chicago or elsewhere.

*Alex Stalock – Chaotic

I mean this in the best possible way! Stalock makes playing goaltender look fun. He was never afraid to challenge opponents, leave his net, and then make ridiculous saves anyway. Remember the paddle save on Nathan MacKinnon?

Oh my… Alex Stalock's paddle save has left us SPEECHLESS. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZjZGi1ghf2 — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2023

Stalock’s energy was contagious, and it rubbed of on the rest of the team. The NHL needs more goalies like this!

Arvid Soderblom – Future

The Blackhawks announced in early May they had inked netminder Soderblom to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2024-25 season. We all know Mrazek isn’t part of the Blackhawks’ future. He’s signed through the 2023-24 season mostly as a placeholder during the rebuild. But Soderblom is now expected to share the net with Mrazek. This will be his chance to prove he’s ready for permanent NHL action, and to be part of the future for the Blackhawks.

Jarred Tinordi – Fearless

Um, he got his chin cut by a skate and needed somewhere between 50-100 stitches. Shortly thereafter, he sustained a facial fracture from an errant puck. Yet upon his return to play, Tinordi immediately dropped the gloves for a fight, because he felt it was warranted. He was third on the team with 139 hits and played through a lingering hip injury most of the season. Need I say more?

Related – Blackhawks Will Need to Build Wisely Around Connor Bedard

Jonathan Toews – Heartbreaking

Toews has been through so much. We’ll probably never know how much adversity the Blackhawks’ captain dealt with throughout the last few seasons. He missed all of the 2019-20 campaign with complications from Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, and then had to shut himself down due to similar symptoms at the end of January this past season. Yet he fought back to play in the final seven games to give the fans, and himself, one last hoorah after management indicated they wouldn’t be re-signing him.

Jonathan Toews has dealt with a lot of adversity in the later stages of his career. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It’s a tragic story of a superstar not being able to go out on his terms. While we still don’t know how it will end, it doesn’t seem a fair fate for this legendary hockey player.

*Nikita Zaitsev – Invisible

I forgot he was on the team, to be honest. Zaitsev registered three points in 18 games after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators. He didn’t really stand out much during his time with the Blackhawks.

*Honorable Mention: Buddy Robinson – Hero

Robinson only suited up for nine games with the Blackhawks, but some might say he was a pretty important player. You see, he was the one that netted a goal and an assist in the team’s 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Apr. 11. Fans were conflicted, because that essentially eliminated the Penguins from playoff contention and cemented the Blackhawks with the third-worst record instead of the worst.

At the time, the thinking was it may have hurt the team’s chances of a top pick in the draft. However, now we know the Blackhawks landed the first overall pick anyway. Thankfully, it all worked out in the end. But in hindsight, Robinson deserves nothing but respect for his strong performance. Good for him!

Related – 10 Cool Things About the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks

It’s hard to break down each player’s impact with just one word. But that’s what makes it fun! We hope you’ve enjoyed this exercise, while we wait for more news on the draft and free agency front for Chicago. Do you have any suggestions to portray the 2022-23 Blackhawks? Leave your responses in the comments section below, or on whichever platform you come across this article. Thanks for reading!