Former Ranger Marc Staal’s Unlikely Path to the Stanley Cup Final

Marc Staal has played in more than 1,100 NHL games over 16 years and is in the midst of his first season with the Florida Panthers. His longevity is especially impressive as a few serious injuries jeopardized his career when he was in his 20s. Now, the 36-year-old is still a top-four defenseman and will play in the Stanley Cup Final for the second time.

Staal’s Rise With the Rangers and Injuries

The New York Rangers drafted Staal in the first round of the 2005 NHL Draft and he played 80 games for them as a rookie in 2007-08, scoring two goals and adding eight assists. He was a physical presence and played well defensively.

Over the next few seasons, Staal steadily improved, especially offensively, and finished with eight goals and 19 assists, playing in all 82 games in 2009-10. The following season, he once again played very well defensively while also contributing offensively with seven goals and 22 assists. Unfortunately, he suffered a concussion and though he returned after just five games, concussion-like symptoms persisted.

Staal ended up missing the first few months of the 2011-12 season and did not play as well once he returned. However, his play improved that postseason and he scored a memorable overtime goal in Game 5 of the Rangers’ second-round matchup with the Washington Capitals.

Marc Staal spent his first 13 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After an excellent start to the 2012-13 season with two goals and nine assists in 21 games, Staal suffered a serious eye injury when he was hit with a slap shot. Even though it caused permanent eye damage along with an orbital bone fracture, he attempted to return during the postseason in 2013. However, he only played in one game and missed the rest of the playoffs because of the eye injury.

Despite Staal’s severe eye injury, he returned as a top-four defenseman and helped the Rangers make a run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014. Though he did not play as well as he had before the injuries, he remained a top-four defenseman and strong penalty-killer.

Staal ended up spending his first 13 seasons with the Rangers, playing in 892 regular season games and 107 playoff games. He struggled in his last few years and was unceremoniously traded to the Detroit Red Wings along with a second-round pick ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Staal’s Time With the Red Wings and Panthers

After a long run with the Rangers, Staal did a nice job as a veteran presence and defensive-defenseman with the Red Wings. Though he does not have speed, he uses his long reach to disrupt passes and shots which has helped him stay in the NHL. He was a reliable defender during his two years in Detroit, and even chipped in offensively, with three goals and 13 assists in 71 games during the 2021-22 season.

Staal signed a one-year $750,000 contract with the Panthers this past offseason. He made safe, smart plays with the puck, continued to defend well, and contributed on the penalty kill. He played in all 82 games for the first time since 2009-10, finishing with three goals and 12 assists, and averaged 18:12 in ice time per game.

Marc Staal signed a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Panthers barely made it into the playoffs but they have gone on an impressive run, knocking out the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Carolina Hurricanes to make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Though Staal has no playoff points, he is a top-four defenseman and has averaged 21:54 in ice time per game. His steady play along with the excellent play of his defense partner, Brandon Montour, has been integral for the team this postseason.

For Staal Moving Forward

Nine years after coming up short in the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, Staal has another chance to win the Cup. The veteran has overcome some serious injuries and is still a top-four defenseman 16 years into his NHL career.

While the Panthers have another tough matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights coming up, Staal and the rest of the team have proven doubters wrong all postseason.