Capitals 2023 Free Agent Targets: Vladislav Gavrikov

The Los Angeles Kings made a splash at the trade deadline by trading away Jonathan Quick and adding Joonas Korpisalo. They also acquired one of the top deadline targets for a number of teams in Vladislav Gavrikov in hopes of making a deep playoff run. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the first round by the Edmonton Oilers. Still, Gavrikov stood out as a huge impact player the team could utilize in several situations.

The Washington Capitals struggled immensely in their own zone this past season. They weren’t strong on the blue line as a whole and while they were hit with the injury bug, they still lacked the depth of a team that could’ve made a splash in the playoffs and be considered a Stanley Cup contender.

If the Capitals want to spend a bit of money on a solid defenseman that could immediately improve their defensive game, Gavrikov could be a guy they look at investing in. He would fit right in on their blue line and be able to make a difference immediately. Hopefully, he would be the game-changer that helps them get back to the playoffs.

Who is Gavrikov & How Does He Benefit the Capitals?

Gavrikov is a 27-year-old left-shot defenseman from Yaroslavl, Russia currently under contract with the Los Angeles Kings. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets at 159th overall and played three full seasons with them before being traded to the Kings midway through his fourth. In the 20 games he played with the Kings this season, he scored three goals and added six assists for nine points.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Rob Curtis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gavrikov played his junior career in the MHL with Loko Yaroslavl where in 116 games he scored eight goals and added 19 assists for 27 points which comes out to a 0.23 points per game average. After he was drafted, he played in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) split between Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and SKA St. Petersburg. In the 222 KHL games he played, he scored 16 goals and added 33 assists for 49 points which comes out to a 0.22 points per game average.

In 276 games in the NHL so far, he has scored 18 goals and added 64 assists for 82 points which comes out to a 0.30 points-per-game average. While he isn’t the most offensive defenseman and never has been, his physical ability and defensive IQ in all areas of the ice is the reason he has been able to succeed at the highest levels around the world.

He played really well with the Kings and assuming they aren’t able to re-sign him, the Capitals could use a defensive defenseman that isn’t afraid to carry the puck on zone entries and exits. He is an all-around solid player that plenty of teams will be interested in if he hits free agency, so it may be a bit of a bidding war.

How Much Would it Cost the Capitals?

Gavrikov is looking at a raise going into the 2023-24 season and beyond, so he won’t be cheap. I can see the Capitals bringing him in on a 4-5 year contract worth $4.5-5.25 million a season, which is very affordable considering the other moves they are expected to make.

There is no reason the Capitals shouldn’t be looking at him if he hits the open market. His two-way game is solid and while he isn’t the most offensive player, he still has a good shot and is a very smart playmaker that could spend a good amount of time on the second power play unit.