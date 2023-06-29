Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Matthews, Nylander & Reaves

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at the Maple Leafs’ first-round draft choice from last night. Second, I’ll look at news from the Auston Matthews and William Nylander contract extension saga.

Third, I’ll look at some thoughts on how new Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) Brad Treliving might be different from former GM Kyle Dubas. Finally, I’ll wonder what surprises Treliving has in store for Maple Leafs fans.

Item One: What Is Easton Cowan Like as a Player?

The Maple Leafs choose late in the first round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft (28th overall) and picked Easton Cowan. Cowan is a forward known for his intelligence and his competitiveness. He’s not the biggest prospect in the room, at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, but he’s a persistent forechecker with a strong hockey sense and a high hockey IQ.

Easton Cowan, with the London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

After his selection, Treliving said, “When I got into Toronto, the staff really liked this player – how competitive he was, a guy who really developed more in the second half of the year and had a really good playoff. He’s taken a big step in the last year. He’s got a big motor.”

Treliving added that “Mark (Hunter) and Knights’ coach Dale Hunter have done well with Cowan, who had 53 points in 68 games but truly lit it up in OHL post-season play with 21 points in 20 games. Dave Morrison, a long-time Leafs pro and amateur scout, would’ve been familiar with Cowan, too” (from “London Knights winger Easton Cowan an unexpected top pick for Leafs,” Lance Hornby, Toronto Sun, 28/06/2023).

Cowan earned the trust of Hunter, the London Knights’ head coach, as a rookie, showing his abilities in critical late-game situations. In his first full OHL season, he put up 53 points in 68 regular-season games. However, in the Knights’ playoff run, he led all OHL rookies in scoring. Cowan’s tireless work ethic, defensive commitment, and never-quit competitiveness make him valuable. He’s projected to be a well-rounded mid-six forward at the NHL level.

Interestingly, Cowan was sitting high in the auditorium. Because his draft rankings varied, some sources placed him in the top 30, but others considered him a second-round pick. In the end, the Maple Leafs believed he possessed enough skill to complement his high hockey IQ and his compete level. He might not provide high-end offensive talent, but his intangibles and competitiveness make him an asset, particularly in playoff scenarios.

It was obvious from watching that Cowan’s selection by the Maple Leafs was special and exciting for him. He’s from Brydges, Ontario, just outside of London. He was thankful that he got to play near home with the Knights. He also sees the Maple Leafs as his hometown team, so wearing the Blue and White jersey holds great significance for him.

He described himself as a hardworking and physical player, who was eager to give his all on and off the ice. That matches the scouting report, which highlights his grit, tenacity, and impressive playoff performance.

Item Two: Word on Matthews and Nylander Negotiations

Over recent days, we’ve been hearing that the Maple Leafs are confident they will be able to re-sign both Matthews and Nylander. However, to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, a deal between the two parties does not seem to be imminent. Pagnotta suggested that Matthews’ next contract could be three, four, or five years in length.

Contract talks between the #LeafsForever and Auston Matthews continue, but a deal is not yet close. He loves Toronto, and he wants to win, that much is clear. I’m told his next deal will be 3, 4 or 5 years max, not beyond. Will have more on this as the week progresses. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 28, 2023

Signing a shorter-term deal for Matthews might seem surprising, but opting for shorter term should allow him to secure another significant contract in his late 20s when he would still be in his prime and potentially command an even larger deal.

While it’s always possible that Matthews could become a free agent, and he’d generate significant interest from other teams, it’s unlikely that will be the case. The Maple Leafs want to keep Matthews, and Matthews has said he wants to stay. The negotiations now seem to be focusing on how long for how much. Reaching an agreement that satisfies both parties isn’t easy.

On the other hand, there seems to be uncertainty about Nylander’s extension. In the STN video below, Elliotte Friedman seemed downright pessimistic (if I am reading it correctly) about it.

Friedman compared the situation to a wrestling match, emphasizing that negotiations are ongoing and there’s still much to be resolved. He seems pretty sure the Maple Leafs will be able to extend Matthews, which is their priority. However, he seems less certain about a resolution to Nylander’s contract status.

Item Three: Do the Maple Leafs Need to Forgo Skill for Tough?

According to Friedman, there is a report that the Maple Leafs have interest in players like Ryan Reaves, Miles Wood, and Austin Watson. The organization is looking to add physicality and toughness to their bottom-six forward group. While Reaves, Wood, or Watson contribute little in terms of offensive production, their physical play brings a different element to the game and addresses the perceived lack of intensity in the playoffs.

Reaves is known for his enforcer role and physical presence. He brings a strong physical game and can intimidate opponents with his size and toughness. His experience and reputation should provide the Maple Leafs with a more imposing presence and add a level of protection for their skilled players.

Wood is known for his speed and physicality on the ice. The last word on him was that the New Jersey Devils were unlikely to bring him back.

Devils are unlikely to sign Miles Wood to an extension. https://t.co/TLDVrHvrQq — Pro Hockey Rumors (@prohockeyrumors) June 28, 2023

Watson is known for his defensive abilities and willingness to engage physically. His gritty play and willingness to battle in the corners could provide the Maple Leafs with more energy and toughness in their bottom six.

While the addition of Reaves, Wood, or Watson does not directly address the Maple Leafs’ secondary-scoring needs, which is what let them down in the postseason, any one of them would create a tougher lineup that could compete physically and match up against opponents with a heavier style of play. That was the DNA of the Stanley Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

There are only two days left before what’s been going on behind the scenes begins to show itself. What free agents has Treliving been courting? Will there be surprises?

I was wrong about Treliving trading for Tyler Toffoli, who was moved to the Devils. That suggests how wrong guessing (including my own) can be. However, I still believe that he will want to put his stamp on the team – which can be seen with the rumors that he’s after bigger bodies, even if they contribute little to the secondary scoring.

I have to think there’s a surprise out there for Maple Leafs fans. What it is, I don’t know.