Analyzing the Coyotes’ 2 First-Round Draft Selections

The Arizona Coyotes had the sixth and 12th overall picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. With their first pick, they took defenseman Dmitri Simashev from the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This was a surprising choice, but there’s a lot to like about Simashev, who fits in with the size general manager Bill Armstrong was looking for, standing at an impressive 6-foot-4.

The Coyotes then drafted forward Daniil But 12th overall, another shocking selection. Similar to Simashev, But has a massive frame, at 6-foot-5. He has been labeled as a big-time goal scorer with a powerful shot. Not to mention But and Simashev are teammates for Yaroslavl in the KHL, which could translate to some NHL chemistry down the road. Here’s a closer look at Arizona’s two first-round selections.

Dmitri Simashev, LD, Yaroslavl (KHL)

Entering the draft, the Coyotes were expected to try and fill a need on defense. While they have players like Maveric Lamoureux, Artyom Duda, and more, adding depth was vital. They did just that by adding Simashev. He stands out as a big defensive defenseman with some of the best skating in this year’s class. He had zero points in 18 games in the KHL this season, but most of that can be attributed to his lack of consistent minutes and defensive partners.

Simashev also tallied 12 points in 33 MHL games (Russia’s top junior league), which isn’t a lot for a first-round pick. But most of the time, he was the best player on the ice, which can be credited to his superb defensive game. While his point totals aren’t eye-opening, he could be the best defensive defenseman in this year’s draft. He has a great stick and can use his frame to make an impact physically.

Dmitri Simashev, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Simashev is a physically dominant defenseman,” Armstrong said. “We call him the unicorn of the draft. They’re hard to find, guys that can move and skate like that for a big man. He gets up in the neutral zone and he hunts you down. His feet for a big man, I can honestly say this, I don’t know that I’ve seen a skater of his size in the last 20-some-odd years. He can close on guys quick.”

Daniil But, LW, Yaroslavl (KHL)

After shocking everyone by drafting Simashev sixth overall, the Coyotes took another Russian with But. He wasn’t projected to go this high, many had him as a late first-round pick, but last season, he excelled in the MHL, notching 15 goals and 26 points in 26 games. However, that didn’t exactly translate to the KHL, and he wrapped up his season with just two goals in 15 games.

However, But arguably has the highest ceiling in this year’s draft. He has a wicked shot and some of the best puck-handling skills for a player his size. He is still learning how to grow into his 6-foot-5 frame and doesn’t have the best skating, but there’s plenty of upside with this pick. He has the potential to become a franchise player for the Coyotes and be the steal of the draft.

Daniil But, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“He’s very versatile,” said associate director of amateur scouting Ryan Jankowski. “He’s a big body, he skates, he can transport pucks, he can bring pucks into the offensive zone. At the same time, he can shoot, he can make plays. I think that part of him is still going to adapt. At the end of the day, as much as he likes to score goals and likes to shoot the puck, he can make plays, especially on the power play, especially in tight areas. As he grows into his body as he develops his skating, as he gets stronger and all these key attributes, we feel that there’s a high limit for him.”

Successful Draft for the Coyotes

With Simashev and But, this is already a franchise-altering draft. They could both become core pieces of the franchise for many years to come. Both of them bring the size and competitiveness you need on a playoff-winning team. With the likes of Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and many more, these two prospects add to an ever-growing prospect pool. The future is bright in the desert, and with the addition of Simashev and But, Coyote fans should be excited.