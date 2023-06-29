Seattle Kraken Draft Lukas Dragicevic 57th Overall

With the 57th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Seattle Kraken have selected Lukas Dragicevic from the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Lukas Dragicevic

The forward crop in this year’s draft will have teams drafting a potential top-six forward late into the first round, but the defensemen aren’t to be left out. The Kraken got a fantastic player in Lukas Dragicevic, and there’s so much to love about his game. Capable in his own end, Dragicevic’s bread and butter is his smooth skating and transitional play. He can skate the puck up the ice with fluid motion and solid edgework and is as crisp a passer as they come in this draft. He can also quarterback a power play, putting up monster numbers, and will be a prospect to look out for in the next few years.

In his second season with the Tri-City Americans, Dragicevic led the team in points with 75 in 68 games, earning himself WHL First All-Star Team honours. He also represented Team Canada for a second consecutive year at the U-18 World Junior Championship, where his four points in seven games helped Canada win a bronze medal. His talents were on full display at the 2023 tournament, as his end-to-end rush resulted in a second-period goal against Germany, resulting in highlights of the goal being played on a loop.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“The top-ranked North American defensive prospect for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Lukas Dragicevic, has all the attributes teams are looking for in a modern-day defenceman. He can be relied upon in his own zone, transition the puck with a crisp first pass or strong skating, and can quarterback a power play. A confident player, his play is even more impressive, considering he only started playing defence full-time during his Western Hockey League (WHL) draft year in 2020.

“When watching Dragicevic, one part of his game that sticks out is his passing. Starting off in the transition game, he can make a tape-to-tape pass from his own zone, hitting teammates in stride, which can create odd-man rushes entering the offensive zone. Once his team has possession in the offensive zone, the play usually goes through him at the point or wherever he has moved down to. This is a player who loves to have the puck on his stick as he always has his head up, looking for a way to create a scoring chance.

Lukas Dragicevic, Team White, 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game (Bob Frid/CHL)

“Dragicevic’s skating is another reason why he is so dangerous, as he can carry the puck into the offensive zone with ease if no passing options present themselves. He also has the confidence to carry the puck down the boards and below the goal line in the offensive zone in order to draw defenders in and open up space for his teammates. While his skating mechanics do need some work overall, he has shown that he is consistently strong on his skates, has good speed, and can change directions quickly if needed.

“The 2022-23 campaign was a busy one for Dragicevic as not only did he play all 68 regular season games plus six playoff games with Tri-City, but he also participated in the Top Prospects Game and recently helped Canada win bronze at the U18s. During the tournament, he averaged over 23 minutes a game and led all skaters in ice time during the Bronze Medal Game, playing 32:30. One thing is clear from watching him play this season, he is durable, which is a trait organizations pay attention to, especially when it comes to defencemen who play heavy minutes.”

How This Affects the Kraken’s Plans

Dragicevic already ranks high on the Kraken’s blue line depth chart. He exudes a style that works well in the NHL and has good size and strength to compete. The league is moving into an era that combines size and skill, and Dragicevic has both. It may take a year or two more for his game to develop at the pro level, but with some proper development in the American Hockey League (AHL), he will be a solid two-way defenseman earning time on Seattle’s power play for years to come.