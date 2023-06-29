New York Islanders Draft Danny Nelson 49th Overall

With the 49th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the New York Islanders have selected Danny Nelson from the U.S. National U18 Team of the National Team Development Program (NTDP)

About Danny Nelson

Few players have taken the path that Danny Nelson has travelled down, developing from a steady offensive defenseman into a goal-scoring forward in a few years. With the USNTDP, he transitioned from offense to defense throughout the season, and his ability to switch back and forth was both seamless and effective. Coming into the draft at 6-foot-3 and a hair over 200 pounds, Nelson has the size and the shot to be a contributing member of the New York Islanders in a couple of seasons. The Islanders will also have someone who can jump into the action at any position, a priceless asset in a game where injuries happen often.

In 62 games with the U.S. National U18 Team, Nelson recorded 21 goals and 47 points, possessing a one-two punch with his quick passing and potential to finish plays. He also appeared in 23 games with the USNTDP Juniors of the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he recorded eight goals and 17 points. As part of the United States team at the U-18 World Junior Championship, Nelson’s seven points in seven games aided the team to a gold medal victory.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“He’s more of a goalscorer than a playmaker, but still has decent playmaking ability, partially due to having soft hands for a bigger player. His shot is heavy and he has a quick release that could catch opposing goaltenders off guard. Nelson was able to find success playing for the United States Development Program in the United States Hockey League (USHL) despite being on a very deep team.

“He embarked on a 10-game point streak where he totaled 15 points between Oct. 21, 2022, and Nov. 18, 2022. The first five games of the streak doubled as a five-game goalscoring streak during which he scored six of his eight goals on the season. He had also been utilized on the power play, scoring three goals and two game-winning goals. Given the talent on that roster, including several projected first-round draft picks, I’d like to see how his power play numbers look with a larger role on the power play.

Danny Nelson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

“While his edgework is strong in the offensive zone, his pace of play is an area where he could look to improve upon. I think a lot of that is due to a lack of speed and acceleration, but at 17 years old he has time to work on it. His defensive consistency and compete level is something that has been lacking at times, but as a Notre Dame commit, his development shouldn’t be rushed.

“I feel like Nelson is overshadowed by some of his USDP teammates who are projected to be drafted higher than him, such as Gabe Perreault and Will Smith. Between that, and prospective teams knowing he’s a bit of a project as he will be playing college hockey for the 2024-25 season, he could be seen as a steal by the time he makes it to the NHL should his development trend upward.”

How This Affects the Islanders’ Plans

Patience is key with Nelson’s development, but the Islanders should have no problem here. As he prepares for his move to the NCAA with the University of Notre Dame, Nelson isn’t expected to make the jump to the pros any time soon. He’ll get ample playing time and the proper development to improve his skating and overall two-way game. Notre Dame also prides itself on strong competitive play, which should do wonders for Nelson’s game. In a couple of seasons, the Islanders may be patting themselves on the back if he turns into the power-forward winger who can jump to defense from time to time.