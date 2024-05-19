NHL Rumors: Canucks, Hurricanes, Bruins, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks have confirmed the status for goaltender Thatcher Demko and Game 7 versus the Edmonton Oilers. Rod Brind’Amour re-signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. What took so long to get that deal done? Are the Boston Bruins actively trying to trade Linus Ullmark even though he’s got a no-trade clause? Finally, is Matvei Michkov coming to the Philadelphia Flyers next season?

No Thatcher Demko in Game 7 vs. Oilers

In his postgame media conference, Canucks’ head coach Rick Tocchet says Thatcher Demko will not play Game 7 versus the Oilers on Monday night. Edmonton won a decisive game on Saturday, scoring five goals on Arturs Silovs. Demko was seen skating at practice and looked pretty good. With Silovs’ confidence potentially shaken and Demko getting close, some wondered if there might be a goalie switch. Tocchet said no and noted that Silovs was fine.

Brind’Amour Signs Extension With Hurricanes

Several sources are reporting that Rod Brind’Amour has signed a multi-year extension with the Carolina Hurricanes. Darren Dreger of TSN was the first to report the news. “It’s a five year contract for Brind’Amour staying put in Carolina,” writes Pierre LeBrun.

Many were wondering if Brind’Amour might entertain offers after the Hurricanes were eliminated by the New York Rangers. It was reported that he didn’t want to leave, but the organization reportedly took an offer off the table a few weeks ago. Dreger reports that his extension is now done, as are extensions for his assistants, something that was important to Brind’Amour during the negotiating process.

Is Ullmark Exercising His No-Trade Clause in Boston?

There is a lot of talk about goaltender Linus Ullmark and a possible trade out of Boston this summer. A trade was considered at this past trade deadline but Ullmark expressed reservations about being moved during the season becuase it would mean he might have to uproot his family. There will be plenty of teams willing to consider a trade now and the Bruins would want to give him as much time to transition to another team as possible.

Ullmark has one season remaining on his four-year, $20 million contract.

Calle Jarnkrok of the Toronto Maple Leafs battles for position in front of Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fluto Shinzawa writes for The Athletic:

Ullmark and general manager Don Sweeney have declined to answer whether the goalie exercised his partial trade protection. According to CapFriendly, 16 teams are on Ullmark’s no-trade list. He would have to approve a trade to any of those clubs. source – ‘What I’m hearing about a Linus Ullmark trade, the Bruins’ No. 1 offseason priority’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 05/19/2024

Ty Anderson of NBC Sports Boston posted on social media, “I asked Ullmark about his no-trade and if he would exercise right this summer. Said the teams that are on his list are on there for a reason, and he doesn’t want to disclose reasons why. Says it’s between himself, his family, and agent.” Another report noted he doesn’t want to go anywhere. “My future here? I got one more year,” Ullmar noted. “I have one more year. I wouldn’t want anything else than to come back here, get a little bit of a revenge tour. I’m very excited, motivated for what’s to come.”

Mitkov Coming to Flyers Next Season

Sport Express is reporting that recently drafted forward Matvei Michkov will be coming over immediately for the 2024-2025 season. It is expected he will terminate his contract in the KHL to do so. SKA would retain his rights through 2026, should Michkov be loaned back to the league.

Michkov spent last season on loan at Sochi. The hockey player played 49 matches, scored 19 goals and gave 22 assists.

