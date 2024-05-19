How Craig Berube Can Elevate the Toronto Maple Leafs

Just after the Toronto Maple Leafs hired Craig Berube as their head coach, Elliotte Friedman joined Ailish Forfar and Justin Cuthbert on The FAN Pregame to discuss the decision. The conversation covered Berube’s potential impact, his differences from Sheldon Keefe, and the implications for the key players on the Maple Leafs roster.

Key Topics Discussed

The Hiring of Craig Berube

Friedman was asked about the reason for hiring Berube. He noted that the former St. Louis Blues coach was a top target due to his experience and reputation for holding players accountable. His Stanley Cup win was also a significant factor.

In discussing Berube’s coaching style, Friedman noted that he was known for being firm but fair. He has a blunt, honest approach that players respect. His ability to create a winning culture was crucial for the Maple Leafs’ decision.

Why Craig Berube Could Be a Great Fit for the Maple Leafs

Friedman noted three reasons for believing Berube could fit with Toronto well. First, he has a proven track record of success. Second, he stressed accountability in his leadership. Third, the organization believed he had the potential to have an immediate impact.

Berube’s coaching career was highlighted by his remarkable turnaround of the Blues during the 2018-19 season. Taking over mid-season, he guided the Blues from last place in the league to winning the Stanley Cup, a historic achievement for the franchise. His ability to rapidly transform a struggling team into a champion showed his strategic understanding and leadership qualities. Berube’s success continued with consistent playoff appearances, demonstrating his capability to maintain competitive performance over multiple seasons.

Craig Berube, Head Coach of the St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Berube is known for his firm but fair coaching style. He holds players accountable, which is essential for instilling discipline and a winning culture in a team. Friedman believed that players respected his blunt honesty and clear expectations, which helped create a transparent and motivated locker room environment. This approach could be particularly beneficial for the Maple Leafs, who seek to maximize their talented roster’s potential by fostering a culture of responsibility and resilience.

Friedman also believed Berube had a track record of making an immediate positive impact, as evidenced by his quick success with the Blues. The Maple Leafs are likely looking for a coach who can enact swift improvements and take advantage of their current roster’s prime years. Berube’s ability to implement effective strategies and motivate players quickly could boost the team further in the playoffs.

Key Differences Between Berube and Former Coach Sheldon Keefe

During the discussion with the panel, Friedman shared what he thought were four critical differences between Berube and former head coach Sheldon Keefe. These included:

The first difference was that Berube brought proven championship success. He won a Stanley Cup in his first season as head coach, demonstrating his ability to achieve ultimate success under pressure. In contrast, although Keefe had experienced successful regular season play and developed young talent, he did not achieve significant playoff success with the Maple Leafs.

The second difference was the accountability and leadership style. Berube was known for his honesty and strong emphasis on accountability. He held players to high standards, and those who met these expectations received his full support. This approach helped create a disciplined and motivated team environment. On the other hand, although Friedman believed that Keefe was also an accountable coach, his approach was perceived as less authoritarian than Berube’s. Keefe was seen as more development-focused, particularly with younger players.

Sheldon Keefe, Head Coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The third difference Friedman noted was a bit of a repeat of a former point. That was the immediate impact the organization believed was possible by hiring Berube. His track record of making quick, positive changes was something the Maple Leafs were likely looking for to capitalize on their current roster’s potential. In contrast, as Maple Leafs fans knew, Keefe could never get his team over the top. His regular-season success didn’t translate into the quick playoff success that Berube achieved.

The fourth difference between Berube and Keefe was in player relationships and the endorsements Berube brought with him to the job. He had earned strong player endorsements due to his clear communication and fair treatment. Players appreciated his directness and his trust in those who met his standards. While Keefe had maintained good relationships with players, especially younger ones he coached in the American Hockey League (AHL), the team dynamics under his leadership hadn’t yielded the desired playoff results.

How Berube Could Impact Key Players on the Maple Leafs Roster

During the discussion, it was noted that the organization might wait to see how core players responded to Berube’s coaching before making notable roster changes. John Tavares and Mitch Marner were the only players with immediate contract considerations. Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Morgan Rielly were going nowhere.

The discussion turned to what Berube’s impact might be on the team’s core players. Friedman implied that there might be changes. It was implied that because Berube was known for holding players accountable, that fact could push Matthews to elevate his game even further. Already a leader on the team, he might be expected to assume an even more prominent role, both on and off the ice. Additionally, Berube’s emphasis on a well-rounded game could see Matthews improving his defensive responsibilities, adding to his already formidable offensive skills.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs

(Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Perhaps Berube’s demand for consistent effort and high standards might help Marner maintain a high level of play throughout the season and into the playoffs. His creativity and playmaking could thrive under a coach who values offence and defence. There seemed to be no change in Marner’s role on special teams. The new coach’s strategic approach to special teams could again see Marner playing a critical role in both the power play and penalty kill units, leveraging his agility and hockey sense.

Third, could Tavares’ veteran leadership thrive under Berube’s leadership? As the team’s captain, he will likely be critical in aligning the team with the new coach’s vision. Berube’s experience and firm approach could complement Tavares’ leadership style. Under Berube, Tavares might see an emphasis on positional play and situational awareness, which would enhance his effectiveness in crucial moments. Could the move to a new coach become the tipping point for Tavares moving to a wing position?

Fourth, Friedman implied that Nylander might benefit from Berube’s straightforward and demanding approach, potentially leading to more consistent performances. Berube’s coaching might also push Nylander to reach new heights in his play. It was implied that Nylander’s two-way game could improve under Berube’s focus on accountability, which could also lead the young Swede to improve his defensive game, making him a more complete player.

Finally, there were some implications about how Berube might impact Rielly’s play. As the team’s top defenceman, Rielly might experience a focus on defensive responsibilities and overall team defence, which could help solidify the team’s defence core. Additionally, Berube’s track record with defencemen suggests he could help Rielly develop into an even stronger leader on the blue line, who would help guide younger defencemen and improve overall defensive cohesion.

Overall Team Impact

As shared in this extended conversation, Friedman suggested that Berube’s hiring could bring a significant cultural shift to the Maple Leafs. It could emphasize greater accountability and professionalism.

Despite the positive vibes, Berube’s hiring brings several unanswered questions for the Maple Leafs’ coming season. These include: